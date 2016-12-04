Is cacay oil the new argan oil?

From olive to rosehip oil to argan oil, facial oils have seen a massive resurgence in popularity as of late. The skincare top-up of choice for many due to their silky texture and anti-ageing prowess, the next big variation is set to promise even greater and wide-ranging benefits. Its name? Cacay oil.

What makes it different?

In a nutshell, its potency. “Cacay is a very potent oil and contains three times more retinol than rosehip oil, 50% more vitamin E and twice the vitamin F [aka essential fatty acids] of argan oil,” says Alexandra Jansons, founder of Oilixia Skincare. With retinol being touted as a key ingredient for improving fine lines, texture and tone , vitamin E for its anti-inflammatory and protective qualities and essential fatty acids for both their hydrating and antioxidant properties, it provides a triple threat in the skincare stakes.

A hero ingredient in Oilixia’s products, its benefits are far-reaching. “The oil has been independently tested on real women to show its effectiveness in improving hydration, firmness, elasticity and smoothness of the skin,” says Alexandra - plus, its benefits go beyond the beauty world. “We use cacay oil in our products for two main reasons; firstly it has some fantastic skincare properties and secondly, because it helps to support the local community in which it is sourced.”

From where does it have its roots? To find its source, we need to take a trip to South America - where it’s actually anything but new. “Sourced from the Amazon rainforest, cacay oil is obtained by cold-pressing the nut kernels grown on the cacay tree,” explains Alexandra. “The cacay nut is the size of a small orange and contains three kernels, all slightly larger than an almond. The nut falls to the ground when it is ready to be harvested, allowing the local community to easily collect them.” It is in this part of the world also that’s its reparative qualities are also renowned. “Due to its healing properties, people use the oil as an emollient in the treatment of skin irritations and burn injuries,” says David Angelo, MD of Cacay Naturals - a real testament to how hard-working it really is.

No part of the nut goes unused. “Cacay has many benefits beyond the oil - the entire nut can be used in some way, which means that none of it goes to waste,” says Alexandra. “The peel can used for cattle feed or compost, the shell’s high heating power makes it great as a bio-fuel, the nut is pressed for its oil and the leftover meal is rich in protein (over 40%!), minerals, omegas and fibre, therefore making it great as a food source or for nut milk.”

MORE GLOSS: Tiger nuts - the small but mighty superfood that’s set for big things

Who should use it?

Nourishing in its effects yet lightweight in its texture, it delivers the best of both worlds and is therefore likely to be a good fit for a range of different skin types. “Due to its light texture and quick absorption, cacay oil tends to be more popular with people that don’t like the feeling of greasiness that is generally associated with plant oils,” recommends Alexandra. Simply use after cleansing and toning and before your moisturiser to reap optimum rewards. So if you’re looking for an oil alternative that’s a little less visible in its after effects, this could be your perfect match. In fact, this particular point of difference makes it ideal also as an instant hair hydrator for dry ends and as a cuticle oil too, (the ultimate deskside companion if you ask us).

Which are the best cacay oil products?

Oilixia Brilliance Facial Oil, £37