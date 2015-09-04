Is the era of the metrosexual man over?

According to new stats, we could be on the cusp of a male grooming backlash.

The findings from market research company Kantar Worldpanel revealed that not only have male skincare sales fallen by 10 per cent over the past year, but there is also an emerging trend for going au naturel with sales of deodorant having dropped too. Falling by £13 million, one in five men stated that they don’t use the product at all - the most worrying statistic in the report if you ask us...

Despite celebrities like Cristiano Ronaldo, David Beckham and Tom Ford setting the new meticulously turned-out standards for male grooming in recent times and beauty brands all launching men’s lines to rival those of the ladies’, experts believe that the new generation of hipster, bearded twentysomethings could be partly responsible for the slump in sales - the more fuzz you have, the less surface area freed up for skincare it seems, with the research finding that men aged between 25-34 are now purchasing three products fewer a year than they were in 2012.

Interestingly, the only cosmetic product which saw a rise in sales was all-in-one body and hair wash - an indication that men are seeking out multitasking, simpler products over their more problem-specific counterparts.

Speaking to The Times , Lauren Feltham of Kantar Worldpanel said, “Brands that create all-in-one products are doing well as men see this as a simple solution to their personal hygiene needs. The hair and body wash sector has grown 121 per cent over the past three years.”

It seems the days of the metrosexual man could be numbered...

