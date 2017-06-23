The £45k sun lounger that keeps your sunscreen topped up

Judy Johnson 23 June 2017
simba

It tracks your sun exposure and mists your face with SPF as you relax. Judy Johnson discovers SIMBA's latest innovation

I don’t know about you, but my beach holidays usually involve me rocking up to a slightly wonky sun lounger with my own bright beach towel (all the better to find it post dip in the sea), paying ten euros for the pleasure and wondering whether to fork out a bit more for a parasol while liberally applying sun cream on my sensitive skin.

So it was with a mixture of excitement (love a tech innovation) and jealousy (I’ll never have £45k in my back pocket) that I discovered SIMBA's latest product at Blue Marlin Ibiza : SIMBA Blue, the most technologically advanced sun lounger in the world.

Solar powered and with a 360-degree rotation so you can effortlessly follow or protect yourself from the sun’s rays through the day, the luxurious lounger features high tech comfort that’s never been seen before - including a facial misting system to keep your skin hydrated and protected as you recline.

Built into the headrest, with the simple touch of a button you can mist your face with the SPF50 sunscreen containing aloe, rosewater and bamboo as well as thermal spring water - all while you track your UV and  vitamin D  levels using the  Violet® Plus  technology. Simply download the app to your phone and enter your personal details, and the in-built sensors will track your exposure in order to notify you when it’s time to top up on the sun block.

From a safe to keep your valuables in while you take a dip to a solar powered phone charger, wifi hotspot, drinks cooler and parasol that bathes you in amber light in the evening to encourage a better night’s sleep, it really has it all - and so clearly does anyone who’s lucky enough to sunbathe on one. Sweet poolside dreams are made of these…

The SIMBA BLUE is available for pre-order for a limited time only from  simbasleep.com

Save

Save


