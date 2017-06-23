The £45k sun lounger that keeps your sunscreen topped up

I don’t know about you, but my beach holidays usually involve me rocking up to a slightly wonky sun lounger with my own bright beach towel (all the better to find it post dip in the sea), paying ten euros for the pleasure and wondering whether to fork out a bit more for a parasol while liberally applying sun cream on my sensitive skin. So it was with a mixture of excitement (love a tech innovation) and jealousy (I’ll never have £45k in my back pocket) that I discovered SIMBA's latest product at Blue Marlin Ibiza : SIMBA Blue, the most technologically advanced sun lounger in the world.

Solar powered and with a 360-degree rotation so you can effortlessly follow or protect yourself from the sun’s rays through the day, the luxurious lounger features high tech comfort that’s never been seen before - including a facial misting system to keep your skin hydrated and protected as you recline. Built into the headrest, with the simple touch of a button you can mist your face with the SPF50 sunscreen containing aloe, rosewater and bamboo as well as thermal spring water - all while you track your UV and vitamin D levels using the Violet® Plus technology. Simply download the app to your phone and enter your personal details, and the in-built sensors will track your exposure in order to notify you when it’s time to top up on the sun block.