It's time to shop! In-store and online beauty events start today

OK, so the summer may be over and we're all agreed that the lack of sunshine is simply not acceptable but saying goodbye to one season means saying hello to another. Autumn has a lot to live up to after all those delicious heat waves we're currently mourning, but it's already off to a strong start in the beauty world as events kick off at your favourite shops to reward you for, well, shopping. Grab your tote and head off to these destinations for beauty gifts galore… Selfridges Autumn Beauty Evening When: September 12 (today!) between 6pm and 9pm Where: Selfridges London How: Buy a £10 ticket which is redeemable against all beauty purchases on the night. Email autumnbeauty@selfridges.co.uk to book. Follow #AutumnBeauty on Twitter for updates. Head to the London superstore for an evening of beauty extravagance tonight where complimentary treatments and beauty demonstrations will be available along with plenty of extra autumnal treats. The celebrate the upcoming launch of the Elle beauty box, Elle magazine's beauty team will be sharing their top tips and favourite products; meanwhile every guest can enjoy a mini bottle of Prosecco along with the chance to have your photo printed onto a chocolate disc at their chocolate printing station. Don't you just love technology? Test out the latest products from Dermalogica with their skin therapists and don't forget to shop, too; spend £70 or more and you get a go on the vending machine to bag yourself a guaranteed Selfridges-style prize. We'll see you there. Liberty Beauty Gift with Purchase

When: From September 12 (today!) Where: In store at Liberty London and online at liberty.co.uk How: Spend over £150 either in store or online in the beauty department and receive a beauty gift worth over £300 This offer is enough to make anyone decide to start their Christmas shopping pronto, and in just the one shop. Liberty's gift with purchase promotion is back to start off the new season with a beauty bang; simply shop till you drop in store or online in their beauty halls and spend over £150 to receive the incredible bundle of beauty goodies they've put together. With brands such as Chantecaille, Decleor, ESPA, Eve Lom, Hourglass and more the list reads like a who's who of luxury beauty. It would be rude not to. They've even whittled down their top beauty products to a hot 50 to help you pick your purchases … Space NK Beauty Edit Event

When: Wednesday 18th September Where: Space NK stores nationwide How: Buy a £15 ticket, redeemable against all purchases at the event by calling or visiting your preferred store. Evening event times vary. To mark the new season of fashion and beauty Space NK is hosting an evening event where you can find out about the very latest products and must-haves, receive expert advice and all while enjoying a glass of bubbles. Plus, if you fancy stretching your shopping muscles you can receive a very impressive beauty bag when you spend £150. We've had a peek inside and with products from Sarah Chapman, Laura Mercier and Phyto to whet your appetite, you'll see why this event is too good to miss… Topshop Beauty Fashion Week Event