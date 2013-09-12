It's time to shop! In-store and online beauty events start today

The new season is here and with London Fashion Week comes a whole host of exciting beauty events and gifts with purchase - Judy Johnson tells you where to shop
OK, so the summer may be over and we're all agreed that the lack of sunshine is simply not acceptable but saying goodbye to one season means saying hello to another. Autumn has a lot to live up to after all those delicious heat waves we're currently mourning, but it's already off to a strong start in the beauty world as events kick off at your favourite shops to reward you for, well, shopping. Grab your tote and head off to these destinations for beauty gifts galore…
Selfridges Autumn Beauty Evening
When: September 12 (today!) between 6pm and 9pm
Where: Selfridges London
How: Buy a £10 ticket which is redeemable against all beauty purchases on the night. Email autumnbeauty@selfridges.co.uk to book. Follow #AutumnBeauty on Twitter for updates.
Head to the London superstore for an evening of beauty extravagance tonight where complimentary treatments and beauty demonstrations will be available along with plenty of extra autumnal treats. The celebrate the upcoming launch of the Elle beauty box, Elle magazine's beauty team will be sharing their top tips and favourite products; meanwhile every guest can enjoy a mini bottle of Prosecco along with the chance to have your photo printed onto a chocolate disc at their chocolate printing station. Don't you just love technology? Test out the latest products from Dermalogica with their skin therapists and don't forget to shop, too; spend £70 or more and you get a go on the vending machine to bag yourself a guaranteed Selfridges-style prize. We'll see you there.
Liberty Beauty Gift with Purchase
When: From September 12 (today!)
Where: In store at Liberty London and online at liberty.co.uk
How: Spend over £150 either in store or online in the beauty department and receive a beauty gift worth over £300
This offer is enough to make anyone decide to start their Christmas shopping pronto, and in just the one shop. Liberty's gift with purchase promotion is back to start off the new season with a beauty bang; simply shop till you drop in store or online in their beauty halls and spend over £150 to receive the incredible bundle of beauty goodies they've put together. With brands such as Chantecaille, Decleor, ESPA, Eve Lom, Hourglass and more the list reads like a who's who of luxury beauty. It would be rude not to. They've even whittled down their top beauty products to a hot 50 to help you pick your purchases …
Space NK Beauty Edit Event
When: Wednesday 18th September
Where: Space NK stores nationwide
How: Buy a £15 ticket, redeemable against all purchases at the event by calling or visiting your preferred store. Evening event times vary.
To mark the new season of fashion and beauty Space NK is hosting an evening event where you can find out about the very latest products and must-haves, receive expert advice and all while enjoying a glass of bubbles. Plus, if you fancy stretching your shopping muscles you can receive a very impressive beauty bag when you spend £150. We've had a peek inside and with products from Sarah Chapman, Laura Mercier and Phyto to whet your appetite, you'll see why this event is too good to miss…
Topshop Beauty Fashion Week Event
When: Sunday 15 September at 3pm
Where: Online only at Topshop.com
How: Buy any Topshop Beauty products featured in the catwalk look highlighted to receive a limited edition make-up ba
For London Fashion Week Spring/Summer '14, Topshop Beauty is harnessing the power of the web and giving you the chance to take home products directly from the catwalk. At 3pm on Sunday Topshop.com will be transformed in order to stream the Topshop Unique SS14 Show live from the catwalk, with looks created by the brand's Beauty Consultant Hannah Murray. Buy any of the products featured in the show which will be highlighted on the page while it streams and you'll receive an exclusive limited edition catwalk print Topshop Unique make-up bag. Sadly, the make-up isn't included but we won't let that stop us from whipping out our plastic to fill it up.
Fenwick of Bond Street A/W13 Beauty Week
When: 28th September - 5th October
Where: Fenwick of Bond Street , London
How: Simply visit the flagship store in London to experience a whole host of exclusive beauty events and workshops.
When all the fun of Fashion Week has hung up its heels for another season Fenwick of Bond Street will come to the rescue with its week-long event to celebrate all things beautiful. With complimentary treatments and demonstrations on the department store's ground floor there are plenty of activities to get involved with. Adam Kelly, Fashion Director, Fenwick of Bond Street said: “After the whirl of Fashion Week we’re delighted to keep up the excitement with Beauty Week. September is the perfect time to revitalise a beauty routine, skincare needs an overhaul as the weather turns colder and it’s always a good idea to give your makeup an MOT as new season fashions arrive. Our Beauty Week will offer some treats for beauty lovers and will give everyone a reason to indulge themselves as winter beckons”. Read below for a full list of what's on…
Saturday September 28
- Martin Carter, pro-celebrity make up artist for Stila
- Bethany Burrill, make-up artist for Estee Lauder
- Ferdinand Cadavid and Chantecaille’s national artists
- 12-3pm meet Ray Burns, founder X-Ray fragrances
- Meet Sotiris Lovaris, national make-up artist for Lancome
Sunday September 29
- Carl Grownwald, fragrance consultant for Dior
- A free mini polish from Nails Inc. when you buy their monogram manicure kit
Monday September 30
- Meet Gun Novak, founder of FACE Stockholm
- The Clarins Beauty angels descend
- Meet the Cosmetics 27 beauty technician
Tuesday October 1
- Meet Julien Azencott, co-founder of customized Codage skincare
- Meet Noelle Herzog, MD for Karin Herzog
- Meet Midori Fujiyama from Shu Uemura
Wednesday October 2
- Meet Dominic Devetta, co-creator of Shay & Blue
- Guerlain’s Make-up artist, also October 3
- Andre Suard from Geilly Green demonstrates hair up-do’s
Thursday October 3
- Meet Dr. Marko Lens, founder of Zelens.
- 1-6pm, meet Flavien, founder of Touche by Flavien hair
- Christopher Howells, national artist from Laura Mercier
Friday October 4
- Fred Letailleur, YSL’s international make-up artist
- Benoit Dumont, Nars’s international make-up artist
- James Read, founder of James Read Tan
- Meet Andrea Maack, founder of Andrea Maack fragrances
- Jo Martin, national make-up artist for Paul & Joe
- Christopher Howells, national artist for Laura Mercier
Saturday October 5
- Nars, James Read, Paul & Joe, Andrea Maack and Laura Mercier
- Tina Sogaard from Karin Herzog