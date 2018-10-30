J.One Hana Cream - possibly the strangest-looking face cream you’ll ever own

Ayesha Muttucumaru 30 October 2018
j-one-hana-cream-jelly-caspules-moisturiser-1

Frogspawn, caviar or Sephora bestseller? If you guessed number 3, then surprisingly, you’re correct...and now you can get your hands on it at Boots

It’s been an exciting month as far as UK skincare launches go. First came Drunk Elephant  and now, game-changing Korean skincare brand, J.One, has arrived, along with its newest (and oddest) looking product, Hana Cream .

What it lacks in style though, it more than makes up for in sales. In fact, when it launched in Sephora, it sold 10,000 units in five hours and continues to be a bestseller. And, considering that there was a pre-order list of 100,000 for the brand in the UK, it’s likely to find similar success on our shores too.

So what is it about this product, dubbed ‘skincare caviar,’ that’s captured the public’s imagination so much? Let’s start with the obvious - its spawny appearance. It’s certainly eye-catching, but its appeal goes beyond the superficial. Each pearl has been designed to provide a perfectly dosed application of the exact amount of ingredients that your skin needs, meaning minimal wastage. It takes a little getting used to (when I wiggled one out with the spatula, it felt a little weird), but when you press them, they burst and transform into a velvety cream that spreads like a dream.

Next comes its impressive ingredients list. Like the brand’s bestselling J.One Jelly Pack and Black Jelly Pack  (which have also just landed at Boots too), it contains the Nobel Prize-winning Fullerene, an antioxidant and oxygen-magnet that packs a punch against environmental aggressors and free radicals. It also features a range of natural oils, anti-inflammatory fermented black tea and water lily and hyperpigmentation-fighting niacinamide  and sea daffodil extract too. Testers found the combination left skin more hydrated, glowing and smoother after two to four weeks of use. It’s also paraben, sulfate and phthalate-free.

Packaging-free skincare capsules  that help take the guesswork out of application size and provide a bevy of far-reaching ingredients at your fingertips, it’s a Boots newbie that’s set for big things.

J.One Hana Cream is available from Boots and starts from £22 for 20g.  Buy it online here .

Follow Ayesha on  Twitter  and  Instagram .


