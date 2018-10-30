J.One Hana Cream - possibly the strangest-looking face cream you’ll ever own

It’s been an exciting month as far as UK skincare launches go. First came Drunk Elephant and now, game-changing Korean skincare brand, J.One, has arrived, along with its newest (and oddest) looking product, Hana Cream . What it lacks in style though, it more than makes up for in sales. In fact, when it launched in Sephora, it sold 10,000 units in five hours and continues to be a bestseller. And, considering that there was a pre-order list of 100,000 for the brand in the UK, it’s likely to find similar success on our shores too.

So what is it about this product, dubbed ‘skincare caviar,’ that’s captured the public’s imagination so much? Let’s start with the obvious - its spawny appearance. It’s certainly eye-catching, but its appeal goes beyond the superficial. Each pearl has been designed to provide a perfectly dosed application of the exact amount of ingredients that your skin needs, meaning minimal wastage. It takes a little getting used to (when I wiggled one out with the spatula, it felt a little weird), but when you press them, they burst and transform into a velvety cream that spreads like a dream.