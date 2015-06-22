Jessica Alba interview: her blueprint for beauty and body confidence

JA: The Braun Break Free campaign is all about inspiring women to take control of their beauty regime so they can look and feel their best every day and have the confidence to embrace unlimited choices. It's about empowerment, knowing the choice is yours and being the best version of yourself every day. For me, unlimited choices is about taking control, never letting anything hold me back and wearing things that make me feel good! I'm a proud supporter of the campaign.

GTG: Could you tell us about the Break Free campaign? What was the inspiration behind it?

JA: Growing up, my mom tried a lot of different beauty looks - she tried them on me, too! She was never attached to one look, but she always believed in it. I try to take the same approach and have fun with beauty and try new things. If I feel confident in it, I just go for it.

GTG: What’s the best beauty tip you’ve ever received and who gave it to you?

We caught up with the actress-cum-entrepreneur to ask her about her secrets to body confidence, her beauty essentials, her favourite ways to exercise and more.

Savvy businesswoman and one of the world’s most successful actresses, there is little the 34-year-old mother-of-two and founder of The Honest Company hasn’t achieved in her career to date. In her latest venture as Braun beauty ambassador, she’s partnered with the brand to help inspire women across the globe to ditch their hang-ups and take control of their beauty regimes so that they can look and feel their best all year round.

Not many Hollywood stars hold the accolades of both beauty icon and business mogul however, when Jessica Alba graced the June cover of Forbes magazine in its issue titled, ‘America’s Richest Self-Made Women,’ she did just that.

GTG: What do you know now about health, beauty and fitness that you wish you knew when you were a teenager?

JA: I’ve realised that stress management is an important part of my overall health, beauty and fitness regimen. When I take time for family and friends and try to balance my personal and professional life, it gives me the proper fuel for everything else.

GTG: What’s in your makeup bag?

JA: I’m actually not that high maintenance when it comes to beauty essentials. The items I always carry with me are lip balm and hand cream so I can top up on-the-go!

GTG: Could you give us a glimpse into your fitness regime? What are the secrets behind your amazing abs?

JA: I like to mix it up with dance class, spinning and hot yoga sculpt. Listening to loud pop and hip hop music and working out with a friend keeps my energy up. No matter what I do, it’s always important to work my core muscles - it's not just for abs, it's also for balance and posture.

GTG: What are your hair care essentials?

JA: I really like to wear my hair straight but with a little texture, so I’ll use a sea salt spray just to make it a little bit more edgy and cool. I really like a volumised, brushed out look as well, I think this is a great, versatile style because it can be glamorous, but not too fussy and so ‘done’. It’s a little bit more modern. I always carry a good hairbrush - I love the Braun the Satin Hair 7 Brush , £24.36 which works to de-frizz and create shine as you use it. It's great for a quick hair-fix on-the-go.

GTG: What does your skincare regime consist of? Do you take any supplements?

JA: My skincare routine is very much a ritual, I do it every day. I cleanse and hydrate my face and exfoliate every day and night. I’m pretty diligent about that, and I try to drink plenty of water. Sleep helps as well. The latest additions to my skincare routine are the new Braun Face beauty brushes , from £69.99 which I love. I can switch between the attachments to suit my skincare needs and as it fits into my handbag, I can achieve a flawless finish wherever I go.

GTG: We love how you look so comfortable in your own skin. What are your top tips for body confidence?

JA: I believe that when you feel good on the inside it shows on the outside. I try to take time out to relax. When I get the chance, I love to run a warm bath with some lovely aromatic candles and take the time to clear my mind and enjoy the peace - it helps me feel refreshed.

I also believe that smooth skin is the foundation to any outfit, so I always ensure I'm on top of my beauty routine so I never feel limited by my fashion choices. The Braun Silk-Epil 9 Epilator , £149.99 is amazing for long-lasting results.

I love to express myself through style too - my clothes very much reflect how I'm feeling. A flattering, tailored shirt and great shoes are a wear-with-anything combination that always makes me feel empowered.

GTG: What’s your approach towards getting older?

JA: I’ve become more comfortable in my own skin and more aware of what works for me and what doesn’t. Having perspective and growth makes some of the things that used to bother me less important. Of course, a bit of concealer never hurts either...

GTG: When would you say you feel your most beautiful?

JA: Beauty is so unique. I feel most beautiful when I feel comfortable and confident in myself. That's the beauty advice I would give any woman - to feel good in your own skin.

Jessica Alba is ambassador for Braun Beauty and supporting the #BreakFree campaign which aims to inspire women across the globe to take control of their beauty regime so they can look and feel their best every day, break free from what holds them back and embrace unlimited choices.

