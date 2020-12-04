JLo just revealed 8 glow-giving products from her new 'affordable' beauty line

Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

Jennifer Lopez has long been a beauty icon; her legendary Glow perfume was many people's first foray into fragrance way back in the early noughties, so the announcement mid-November that she was releasing a whole beauty line was met with much excitement. Today JLo, 51, shared a first look at her collection, named JLo Beauty , on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the glitzy gold packaging and revealing the names of the initial eight launches, with preorder available from December 8 and the official launch on January 1 2021. There's no news yet on whether the range will be available in the UK, so we'll start saving our pennies to afford that US shipping fee. The singer/ actress / goddess went live to introduce us to the lineup which she said she's been working on 'for years'.

"The number one question I've been asked for the past 20 years is 'what do I do for my skin?' and finally it is here, I am spilling all the secrets about all the things I've learned over the years. What I know from using all the drugstore products I used growing up, to the most expensive products. I pretty much know everything that's on the market for skincare and I curated all of that knowledge along with secrets from my mom and put it all in this line," she says. "I drove everyone that I worked with crazy making sure the line is perfect and exactly what I wanted it to be. It's a simple skincare line to keep skin youthful, timeless and beautiful at every age. Skincare is a lifelong journey and today we start the JLo journey together," JLo says. "The age group for JLo Beauty is seven to 97; anyone can use it. There are eight products in the line which aims to create beauty from the inside out, targeting dehydration and inflammation as for me, they're the first reasons skin begins to age."