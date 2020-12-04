JLo just revealed 8 glow-giving products from her new 'affordable' beauty line

That Lopez glow suddenly got a lot easier to achieve thanks to JLo Beauty's serum, mask and cleanser, launching this month
Jennifer Lopez has long been a beauty icon; her legendary Glow perfume was many people's first foray into fragrance way back in the early noughties, so the announcement mid-November that she was releasing a whole beauty line was met with much excitement.
Today JLo, 51, shared a first look at her collection, named JLo Beauty , on Instagram, giving us a glimpse of the glitzy gold packaging and revealing the names of the initial eight launches, with preorder available from December 8 and the official launch on January 1 2021. There's no news yet on whether the range will be available in the UK, so we'll start saving our pennies to afford that US shipping fee. The singer/ actress / goddess went live to introduce us to the lineup which she said she's been working on 'for years'.
"The number one question I've been asked for the past 20 years is 'what do I do for my skin?' and finally it is here, I am spilling all the secrets about all the things I've learned over the years. What I know from using all the drugstore products I used growing up, to the most expensive products. I pretty much know everything that's on the market for skincare and I curated all of that knowledge along with secrets from my mom and put it all in this line," she says.
"I drove everyone that I worked with crazy making sure the line is perfect and exactly what I wanted it to be. It's a simple skincare line to keep skin youthful, timeless and beautiful at every age. Skincare is a lifelong journey and today we start the JLo journey together," JLo says.
"The age group for JLo Beauty is seven to 97; anyone can use it. There are eight products in the line which aims to create beauty from the inside out, targeting dehydration and inflammation as for me, they're the first reasons skin begins to age."
How much does JLo beauty cost?
Jennifer calls the range "luxury products at an affordable price", but what she considers affordable and what we do might differ slightly. The range is priced from $18 for a sheet mask to $79 for serum, with cleanser being priced at $38. Not budget by any stretch, but not ridiculously priced.
What's in the JLo beauty range?
The collection kicks off on the JLo Beauty website with two products, available to preorder from December 8; The JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, $79, which took 26 iterations to get it just right, and That Blockbuster Wonder Cream, $58, a plumping day cream. Everything in the range is mildly fragranced and Jen promises we'll see instant effect as well as skin imporevment over time, to keep skin healthy and strong and turn your bathroom into a sanctuary. Products for bath and body are set to launch in the future too.
Following next year both on site and on Sephora on January 1 are supplements named That Inner Love Supplements, $36, which are olive oil infused to help keep skin glowing and healthy, That Fresh Take Eye Cream, $48, which hydrates all day and reduces the look of fine lines, That Big Screen SPF 30, $50, which Jennifer promises has no white cast, can be worn under your makeup and goes on like silk with a whipped cream texture.
The range also includes That Hit Single Gel Cleanser, $38, a lathering cleanser that makes you feel squeaky clean without drying you out. It's a single step cleanser (hence the name) to take off all your makeup. Mask wise there's the That Limitless Glow Sheet Mask, $18, which JLo calls "one of my favourites" and a "game-changer". "We developed this mask to wrap around the ears to give you a lift across the face; it's infused with the serum from the range," she explains.
Last is the That Star Filter Complexion Booster, $39, a tinted moisturizer that comes in four shades to give you a finishing touch. "I wear this to the gym so I don't look so pale on my cheeks, forehead and chin," JLo said. "Apply this anywhere you want to glow. I also use it on my neck and shoulders and arms."