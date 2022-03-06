Join our Organic Pharmacy Rose Crystal Facial Massage masterclass and get a £75 goodie bag

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

Want to be the first to hear about future masterclasses? Sign up for our newsletter .

If you hold tension in your jaw, your brow or your neck (who doesn't?), or if you're skin's missing that vital glow, our latest masterclass is for you!

Join renowned homeopath and The Organic Pharmacy Founder Margo Marrone for a live 25-minute facial massage tutorial, where you'll learn tension release facial massage techniques using the brand's award-winning Carrot Butter Cleanser. Take your crystals and be guided through a sequence of lymphatic drainage points on the face and neck, activated with gentle pressure using these beautiful healing stones.

You'll learn how to sweep away excess fluids and toxins that cause puffiness, to bring back a youthful radiance to your skin.

Afterwards, there'll be time to put your questions to Margo, an expert in homeopathy and organic skincare. She will also share her tips on the best foods to eat to keep the glow - as well as which ones to avoid.

What you get

Ahead of the masterclass, you will receive a goodie bag worth £75 containing everything you need for the Rose Crystal Facial, including a full size The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser (Kylie Minogue says it makes her skin feel healthier and her dry areas vanish) worth £43, two muslin cloths and two smooth rose quartz facial crystals.

After the event, we'll also be sharing exclusive The Organic Pharmacy discounts with you.

What are you waiting for? Spaces are limited so click here to sign up .

Event Details

Date: Wednesday 10th February 6-7 pm GMT

Ticket price: £20

Where: Join virtually via Zoom

Sign up here

More Gloss: The best online gua sha tutorials