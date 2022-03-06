Join our Organic Pharmacy Rose Crystal Facial Massage masterclass and get a £75 goodie bag

1 February 2021
the_organic_pharmacy_site-1

If tension and puffiness are showing on your face, join founder and homeopath Margo Marrone to learn this relaxing massage technique using quartz crystals and an award-winning cleanser loved by Gwyneth and Kylie. ** THIS EVENT HAS NOW CLOSED **

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

Want to be the first to hear about future masterclasses?  Sign up for our newsletter .

If you hold tension in your jaw, your brow or your neck (who doesn't?), or if you're skin's missing that vital glow, our latest masterclass is for you!

Join renowned homeopath and The Organic Pharmacy Founder Margo Marrone for a live 25-minute facial massage tutorial, where you'll learn tension release facial massage techniques using the brand's award-winning Carrot Butter Cleanser. Take your crystals and be guided through a sequence of lymphatic drainage points on the face and neck, activated with gentle pressure using these beautiful healing stones.

You'll learn how to sweep away excess fluids and toxins that cause puffiness, to bring back a youthful radiance to your skin.

Afterwards, there'll be time to put your questions to Margo, an expert in homeopathy and organic skincare. She will also share her tips on the best foods to eat to keep the glow - as well as which ones to avoid.

What you get

Ahead of the masterclass, you will receive a goodie bag worth £75 containing everything you need for the Rose Crystal Facial, including a full size The Organic Pharmacy Carrot Butter Cleanser (Kylie Minogue says it makes her skin feel healthier and her dry areas vanish) worth £43, two muslin cloths and two smooth rose quartz facial crystals.

After the event, we'll also be sharing exclusive The Organic Pharmacy discounts with you.

What are you waiting for? Spaces are limited so click here to sign up .

Event Details

Date: Wednesday 10th February 6-7 pm GMT
Ticket price: £20
Where: Join virtually via Zoom
Sign up  here 

More Gloss: The best online gua sha tutorials


You may also like

The new anti-wrinkle creams – are they really better than Botox?

Trinny London Skincare has added an advanced plumping peptide serum to its line-up

"Like magic for my skin". Ella Mills shares the 6-product routine for pared back glow

Stella McCartney is launching skincare and we've tried it out


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M Double-breasted blazer, £29.99

Mango double-breasted check blazer, £79.99

M&S Collection ruched sleeve blazer, £49.50

New Look bright utility blazer, £39.99

H&M oversized blazer, £34.99

Mango structured blazer, was £79.99 now £59.99

More Gloss

Skin

Trinny London Skincare has added an advanced plumping peptide serum to its line-up

Sponsored

Why Ardell lashes are key to achieving the perfect ‘no makeup makeup’ look

Mind

How to deal with the anxiety attack 'hangover'

Judy Johnson
Beauty

Cosmoss Sacred Mists and Nectar Oils: the exact self-care products in Kate Moss’ new beauty and wellness line

Skin

"Like magic for my skin". Ella Mills shares the 6-product routine for pared back glow

Makeup

11 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Review

Glossy Picks: Ready for a refresh? New season beauty buys we've tested and loved

Skin

Stella McCartney is launching skincare and we've tried it out

Explore More