Join Jane Scrivner for a 5-Step Skin Health Glow Facial and get a £90 skincare kit!

29 July 2021
jane-scrivner-2

Get a skin-confident glow and a gua sha facial at this unmissable Get The Gloss online masterclass. Hurry spaces are limited!

Get ready for an evening of true indulgence when you sign up for our skin-nourishing facial masterclass with one of the top global names in natural and organic skincare, Jane Scrivner.

With a lifetime of experience in the skincare industry, an unparalleled knowledge of natural oils and dozens of awards to her name, Jane believes that feeding your skin the best of the best natural ingredients is key to a healthy, radiant glow. “There’s nothing more pleasing than fresh healthy skin looking back at you – it imbues a confidence that you just can’t buy,” she says. “My motivation is to get everyone that skin.”

Now she’s here to share all her secrets with you as well as bundle of her hero products, worth £90 (free with ticket). Join her at this Get The Gloss online masterclass, as she takes you through an at-home 5 Step Skin Glow Facial (cameras on or off, up to you!). You’ll learn exactly how to understand your skin’s needs and nourish it for life.

We’ll also be doing a gua sha stone massage using the Jane Scrivner Face Lift Blade to boost circulation, depuff and add glow. After the event, we'll also be sharing with you an exclusive Jane Scrivner x Get The Gloss discount code.

What's in your £90 Jane Scrivner facial goodie bag?

Nourishing Cleanser , 50ml full size, worth £36  

Skinfoliate, AHA/BHA resurfacing exfoliator  full size £29 

Bioluronic Buzz smoothing hyaluronic hydrator  (sample size)

Skin Elixir Facial Oil  (sample size)

OO Cream moisturiser  (sample size)

Cotton stretch towelling headband,  worth £9

Face Lift Blade gua sha tool , worth £25

Hurry, spaces are limited, sign up now!

Event details

When: Wednesday 25 August 2021, 6.30-7.30pm BST

Tickets: £30 (includes goodie bag)

Where: Join via Zoom Link.

Sign up now via Eventbrite. 

Please note that the link to join will be available on your Eventbrite account page on the day of the class. Click through from your reminder emails from Eventbrite to find it.

Your goodie bag is shipped by Jane Scrivner, who makes every effort to ensure that your delivery arrives ahead of the event.


