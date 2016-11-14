Join Jurlique at their exclusive reader event

Beauty aficionados have long been fans of the natural skincare brand Jurlique - we’ve lost count of the times we’ve overheard makeup artists and skin experts cooing over the gentle efficacy of the formulations or the delicate, natural scents of this Australian-born skincare brand. It’s therefore with extreme excitement that we can announce the opening their first European flagship store on Oxford Street this week.

Available in 26 markets globally, Jurlique has been a leader in the natural skincare market for more than 30 years. Started in the 1980s by Dr Jurgen Klein, a biochemist, and his wife Ulrike, a botanist, their dream was to create a brand that harnessed the healing powers of nature, combining the ancient arts of alchemy, herbal medicine and homeopathy. Leaving their native land Germany, they headed for the Adelaide Hills of Western Australia where they discovered the clean soil they required to establish their farm and nurture their ingredients. Combining their names, Jurlique was born with an aim to inspire people to wellbeing through a connection with nature. Today the range includes Face, Hands, Sun, Baby and Aromatherapy care and they still grow and extract their own ingredients from their farm to ensure that that the potency and quality of all their skincare is as authentic as its early days.

