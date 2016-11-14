Join Jurlique at their exclusive reader event

Susannah Taylor 14 November 2016
jurlique-uk-store

Join Beauty Director Rosie Green at an exclusive beauty event and receive a goodie bag worth £30

Beauty aficionados have long been fans of the natural skincare brand Jurlique - we’ve lost count of the times we’ve overheard makeup artists and skin experts cooing over the gentle efficacy of the formulations or the delicate, natural scents of this Australian-born skincare brand. It’s therefore with extreme excitement that we can announce the opening their first European flagship store on Oxford Street this week.

Available in 26 markets globally, Jurlique has been a leader in the natural skincare market for more than 30 years.  Started in the 1980s by Dr Jurgen Klein, a biochemist, and his wife Ulrike, a botanist, their dream was to create a brand that harnessed the healing powers of nature, combining the ancient arts of alchemy, herbal medicine and homeopathy. Leaving their native land Germany, they headed for the Adelaide Hills of Western Australia where they discovered the clean soil they required to establish their farm and nurture their ingredients. Combining their names, Jurlique was born with an aim to inspire people to wellbeing through a connection with nature. Today the range includes Face, Hands, Sun, Baby and Aromatherapy care and they still grow and extract their own ingredients from their farm to ensure that that the potency and quality of all their skincare is as authentic as its early days.

Join Rosie Green at the new store

To celebrate the opening of their beautiful new store and spa rooms, Jurlique are hosting an event on 30th November from 6.30pm – 8pm with beauty director and writer Rosie Green, a lifelong Jurlique fan who will be revealing all her beauty hacks, as well as parenting and lifestyle tricks. "I've always loved Jurlique products," she says, "They smell and feel incredible. And in a world where so many products claim to be natural, they absolutely are the real deal." You’ll leave with a goodie bag worth £30 and you’ll also receive 20% off all products on the evening just in time for Christmas. Ulrike Klein, the founder will also be on hand to discuss the heritage of Jurlique, whilst in-store experts will be at the ready to offer advice and mini treatments so you can put the products to the test before you buy.

Tickets cost just £5, so click here  to ensure you don’t miss out.

The new Jurlique flagship store will be open from 9.30am-9pm Monday – Friday, 10 am -9pm on Saturdays and 12pm-6pm on Sundays.  Address: 489 Oxford Street, London, W1C 2AU.


