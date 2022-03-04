Join our age-proofing masterclass: turn back the clock on sun and screen damage and get a £90 skincare kit!

30 July 2021
digital-defence

Join top aesthetic doctor Johanna Ward at our exclusive online event for the very latest tips to light-protect your face all year round

Who doesn’t love the sun or spend more time than we care to admit on our screens? But what does all that light exposure do to the health of our skin and how can we protect it? Find out at our latest online masterclass with top doctor Johanna Ward,  aesthetic practitioner and skincare brand founder.

As part of your ticket, you’ll get to sample the very latest in age-proofing skincare from natural and organic brand Digital Defence  with a skincare kit worth £90. Digital Defence has been proven to block blue light and reduce the signs of ageing (and is a favourite of Bond actress Naomie Harris!).

Dr Ward will be taking us through the latest insights and tips on sun protection and answering all your questions. Should you wear suncream indoors? How often to top up when it’s cloudy? What really works to repair past sun damage?

We’ll delve into the emerging science of blue light (or HEV light) as a skin concern – what exactly screen use does to the skin and how the right skincare can help protect ourselves from accelerated light ageing.

What’s in your free   Digital Defence  skincare kit

*  Digital Defence Day & Night Moisturising Protection Cream , worth £40

*  Digital Defence Hydrating Cleansing Milk , worth £20

*  Digital Defence Exfoliating Treatment Mask,  worth £30

Hurry spaces are limited! Sign up now

Event details

When: Tuesday 17  August 2021, 6.30-7.15pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom

Tickets: £15 (includes goodie bag)

Book now via Eventbrite

Please log in to your Eventbrite account to find your Zoom link on the day of the class or click through any of your reminder emails.

Digital Defence makes every effort to ship your products to arrive ahead of the masterclass.


