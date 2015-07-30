Sign up for our glow-getting facial masterclass with Ole Henriksen and get an £85 skincare kit!

5 November 2021
ole-henriksen-masterclass--1

In need of a pamper treatment to brighten your skin? Join skin education expert Jen Crane for a product tryout session and online facial. Hurry spaces are limited!

If your skin feels a little dull and you could use glow-getting magic, our latest online masterclass with Ole Henriksen skincare is for you. But hurry, tickets are limited!

Ole Henriksen suffered from unhappy skin for years and retrained as a cosmetic chemist with a mission to share the 'Ole Glow' via his much-loved skincare line.

You can experience it first hand at our latest virtual event, when brand educator Jen Crane takes us through an Ole glow-getting facial using the five products in your goodie bag, worth £85 (free with your ticket).

The star of the show is the brand's latest launch Dewtopia , a 20 per cent acid night treatment that brightens, targets large pores, fine lines and wrinkles as you sleep.

At this informative and indulgent evening, you’ll learn all about how to refine your skincare routine, how to use skincare to make your makeup last longer as well as how to create a self-care routine with Ole Henriksen’s luxurious scents and textures.

What's more, on the night, we’ll be sharing an exclusive discount with you!

What's in your goodie bag?

Ole Henriksen Transform Lemonade Smoothing Scrub 90g

Ole Henriksen Sheer Transformation Perfecting Moisturiser 50ml 

Ole Henriksen Dewtopia 20% Acid Night Treatment 7ml Deluxe Sample

Ole Henriksen Balancing Force Oil Control Toner, 10ml sample

Ole Henriksen Find Your Balance Oil Control Cleanser Mini, 60ml

Hurry, what are you waiting for. Sign up now!

Event Details

When: Tuesday 16 November 2021, 6.30-7.15pm BST

Where: Online. The link will be sent to you in advance.

Tickets: £20 (includes goodie bag)

Sign up here


You may also like

Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

Join our Goldfaden MD Glow facial online class and get a £100 derm-developed skincare kit!

Masterclass: Kickstart your journey to a leaner, healthier body and get a £150 goodie bag with Dr Natalie Geary

Masterclass: simplify your skincare routine - the only ingredients you need with with aesthetic doctor Dr David Jack


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

More Gloss

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Beauty

This is how to contour in 2022 according to Beyoncé’s makeup artist, Sir John

Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Explore More