Join our ‘lift and refresh’ online masterclass and get a Face Sculpt Serum and voucher worth £170

If you’re curious about non-invasive facial tweakments - which ones really work, do they hurt, what results can you expect? - then you’re in no better hands than with multi-award-winning aesthetics doctor Nina Bal (she also happens to be a qualified dentist, by the way). Nina has performed transformations on E4’s Bodyfixers as well as appearing on This Morning with Holly and Phil to demystify the world of aesthetics. She currently practices at top London clinic, Tempus Belgravia.

We’re delighted to welcome Nina as the host of our latest online masterclass, where she’ll be taking us through subtle ways to refresh your face in-clinic and at home and answering your questions live.

We’ll be taking a deep dive into two of the very latest and most popular clinic treatments, Profhilo, the revolutionary injectable skin booster, and Endolift , a new laser treatment to lift the lower face. (Needle alert: Nina will be showing a short video of herself performing these treatments, but we’ll give you the heads-up if you prefer to put the kettle on).

Nina will also be showing you a lymphatic drainage massage with the serum you'll receive in your goodie bag, speaking of...

With your ticket, you’ll receive a full-size bottle of Dr Nina’s Brand New Face Sculpt Serum worth £120 as well as a £50 voucher to redeem against a Profhilo treatment with Dr Nina.

Hurry spaces are limited. Sign up now!

Event details

Tickets:

* £30, includes a £170 goodie bag (Face Sculpt Serum £120, Profhilo treatment voucher £50)

* £6, without goodie bag. All attendees will receive a 15% discount off code during the class.

When: Thursday 5 August 2021, 6.30-7.30pm GMT

Where: Join via Zoom link. NB Eventbrite will send the Zoom link to your email on the day of the masterclass. You can also find it by logging in to Eventbrite on the day.

Sign up here via Eventbrite