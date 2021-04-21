HURRY! Join our summer skin brightening masterclass and get a £145 skincare kit

21 April 2021
get-harley-masterclass-2

Learn how to achieve glowing skin and tackle pigmentation at our exclusive online event with top skin expert Dr Amiee Vyas and GetHarley *** THIS MASTERCLASS IS NOW SOLD OUT ***

*** THIS MASTERCLASS IS NOW SOLD OUT *** Summer is just around the corner and already we’re thinking about switching up our skincare routines. To help you head into the new season, we're joining forces with online skin consultation platform GetHarley  and leading facial aesthetics doctor Amiee Vyas for an evening devoted to skin brightening, glow-getting and pigmentation-busting. We want you to be there!

With your ticket, we’re throwing in an unmissable free skincare kit worth £145, specially curated to brighten skin, with performance products form from Neostrata , Revision Skincare  and Skinbetter Science .

Your GetHarley personalised skincare box

What you’ll learn

* Pigmentation – what causes it, how to prevent it and how to fix it, whether it’s in the form of sunspots, hormonal pigmentation or post-inflammatory (the kind that won’t go away after a spot). All skin tones covered!

* How to create the perfect skincare regime for an even, glowing complexion.

* From peels to IPL: which clinic treatments work best to even skin tone and target pigmentation.

Dr Amiee Vyas  is the founder of Doctor Amiee Facial Aesthetics & Skin. She's a Key Opinion Leader in Cosmetic Dermatology, Expert Aesthetic Trainer and co-founder of the Black Aesthetics Advisory Board. She also offers online skincare consultations via  GetHarley.com .

Ahead of the class, you’ll receive a free skincare kit worth £145 which includes a voucher giving you 50 per cent off a GetHarley online consultation  with a skin doctor or facialist, redeemable against products, saving £15.

Your goodie bag contains a full skin-brightening regime (mini and full size):

* NeoStrata Enlighten Brightening Eye Cream
* Skinbetter Science Even Tone Deluxe Mini
* NeoStrata Sheer Physical Protection SPF 50
* Revision Vitamin C Lotion 15%
* Revision Brightening Facial Wash

Hurry, spaces are limited!

Event Details

When: Thursday 29 April 2021. 6-7pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom link

Tickets: £35 with goodie bag (UK delivery), £6 ticket only

Sign up now on Eventbrite

* GetHarley will make every effort to ensure your goodie bag arrives ahead of the event. In the event of postal delays, please be reassured you’ll receive your kit as soon as possible.


