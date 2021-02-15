Join our Suqqu Gankin face massage masterclass and get a £115 skincare kit

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

If you haven’t discovered Gankin massage you’re in for a treat with this indulgent and results-driven masterclass with Suqqu.

This seven-step specialist technique using Suqqu’s Designing Massage Cream will leave your face looking lifted and toned for 12 hours. The session will be led by Suqqu Brand Specialist Shumana Begum (above) who trains makeup artists and Suqqu beauty counter professionals in Gankin massage.

Gankin was created by Japanese makeup brand Suqqu 17 years ago for makeup artists who wanted to make their famous clients look younger. So successful was it that Suqqu's whole skincare line evolved from this one ritual.

Gankin massage is still a top MUA secret today and when practised twice-daily is said to give permanent lifting results. Once you've mastered the technique it only takes two or three minutes to do and can become a permanent part of your everyday routine

As part of your £30 ticket, you will receive Suqqu Designing Massage Cream worth £72 and the Suqqu Clarifying Toner worth £43 (UK shipping only).

When? Wednesday 24 February @ 6-7pm GMT

Where: join via Zoom

Tickets: £30

