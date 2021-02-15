Join our Suqqu Gankin face massage masterclass and get a £115 skincare kit

15 February 2021
suqqu-site

Learn the makeup artists' backstage secret for a sculpted, unbeatable glow. Hurry! Spaces are limited

*** THIS WORKSHOP HAS NOW SOLD OUT ***

Want to be the first to hear about future masterclasses?  Sign up for our newsletter .

If you haven’t discovered Gankin massage you’re in for a treat with this indulgent and results-driven masterclass with Suqqu.

This seven-step specialist technique using Suqqu’s Designing Massage Cream will leave your face looking lifted and toned for 12 hours. The session will be led by Suqqu Brand Specialist Shumana Begum (above) who trains makeup artists and Suqqu beauty counter professionals in Gankin massage.

Gankin was created by Japanese makeup brand Suqqu 17 years ago for makeup artists who wanted to make their famous clients look younger. So successful was it that Suqqu's whole skincare line evolved from this one ritual.

Gankin massage is still a top MUA secret today and when practised twice-daily is said to give permanent lifting results. Once you've mastered the technique it only takes two or three minutes to do and can become a permanent part of your everyday routine

As part of your £30 ticket, you will receive Suqqu Designing Massage Cream worth £72 and the Suqqu Clarifying Toner worth £43 (UK shipping only).

Want in? Hurry spaces are limited! Reserve your spot now

EVENT DETAILS

When? Wednesday 24 February @ 6-7pm GMT 
Where: join via Zoom 
Tickets: £30

Sign up here via Eventbrite

Want to hear about future masterclasses? Sign up to our newsletter


You may also like

Lisa Snowdon tells us the morning and evening beauty routines she swears by

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Beauty

Glossy picks: our favourite new launches for glowing summer skin

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Explore More