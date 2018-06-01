Join REN Clean Skincare for a beach clean up (and a free body wash)

If you’re planning a trip to the coast this summer, we’ve got even more an of an incentive to grab your refillable water bottle and get the beach bag out: one our beauty brand favourites REN Clean Skincare has joined forces with environmental charity (and recent royal wedding charitable donations recipient) Surfers Against Sewage to host a summer-long programme of beach clean ups, from Scotland to the south of England and beach hot spots in between.

REN Clean Skincare announced its Clean to Planet purpose back in March, with a commitment to work with organisations that protect clean water, marine life and work towards securing healthy, plastic-free beaches for the future. The brand is now galvanising shoppers, retail partners and just about everybody to get involved with some 300 beach clean ups throughout the US and UK this year, with additional clean ups in the pipeline across Europe and in Australia.

REN Clean Skincare is also quite the pioneer when it comes to environmental action and goals in the beauty industry in general: the company has a pledge of ‘zero waste by the year 2021’, and is challenging other beauty brands to adopt the same eco ambitions. REN Clean Skincare’s packaging plan revolves around ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’, with the following objectives:

Reduce means that all unnecessary packaging will be removed.

Reuse means that where possible packaging will be created to be re-usable in another form or re-fillable.

Recycle means that all packaging will be 100% recyclable and that REN Clean Skincare will use recycled materials making sure that they can be recycled again.

CEO of Surfers Against Sewage Hugo Tagholm is proud to work with REN Clean Skincare on the Clean To Planet programme:

“We welcome the brand’s commitment to reduce, reuse, recycle and reinvent packaging, and to support protecting beautiful beaches through our national network of beach clean volunteers. Together, we’ll be tackling plastic pollution from source to sea.”