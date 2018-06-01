Join REN Clean Skincare for a beach clean up (and a free body wash)

REN Clean Skincare is teaming up with Surfers Against Sewage to stage a UK wide beach clean up, with beauty rewards for your hard work. Here’s how to get involved this summer- it’s a small step towards doing your bit for a plastic-free planet
If you’re planning a trip to the coast this summer, we’ve got even more an of an incentive to grab your refillable water bottle and get the beach bag out: one our beauty brand favourites REN Clean Skincare has joined forces with environmental charity (and recent royal wedding charitable donations recipient) Surfers Against Sewage to host a summer-long programme of beach clean ups, from Scotland to the south of England and beach hot spots in between.
REN Clean Skincare announced its Clean to Planet purpose back in March, with a commitment to work with organisations that protect clean water, marine life and work towards securing healthy, plastic-free beaches for the future. The brand is now galvanising shoppers, retail partners and just about everybody to get involved with some 300 beach clean ups throughout the US and UK this year, with additional clean ups in the pipeline across Europe and in Australia.
REN Clean Skincare is also quite the pioneer when it comes to environmental action and goals in the beauty industry in general: the company has a pledge of ‘zero waste by the year 2021’, and is challenging other beauty brands to adopt the same eco ambitions. REN Clean Skincare’s packaging plan revolves around ‘reduce, reuse, recycle’, with the following objectives:
Reduce means that all unnecessary packaging will be removed.
Reuse means that where possible packaging will be created to be re-usable in another form or re-fillable.
Recycle means that all packaging will be 100% recyclable and that REN Clean Skincare will use recycled materials making sure that they can be recycled again.
CEO of Surfers Against Sewage Hugo Tagholm is proud to work with REN Clean Skincare on the Clean To Planet programme:
“We welcome the brand’s commitment to reduce, reuse, recycle and reinvent packaging, and to support protecting beautiful beaches through our national network of beach clean volunteers. Together, we’ll be tackling plastic pollution from source to sea.”
Which is where you come in- REN Clean Skincare and Surfers Against Sewage are going on a Beach Clean Up Tour, and they (and we!) would love to see you there. Bring a friend, take the whole gang or fly solo and meet some fellow beauty fans and awesome surfers while you’re at it. Join the clean up crew at 2pm at the following beaches over June and July...
As a marine themed thank you, your free REN Atlantic Kelp and Magnesium Anti-Fatigue Body Wash will give you an invigorating clean up after the clean up, so to speak. If you’re planning to go on down and document your clean up, REN Clean Skincare and Surfers Against Sewage would love for you to use the hashtags #PlasticFreeCoastlines #CleantoPlanet and #CleantoSkin to spread the word. We’re beachy keen, and we hope you are too- sign up for a beach clean up near you here:
23rd June: Exmouth Beach
24th June: Bournemouth Beach
30th June: Newcastle, Whitley Bay
1st July: Liverpool
7th July: Edinburgh
The news piece was sponsored by REN Clean Skincare . Follow REN Clean Skincare on Twitter , Facebook and Instagram , and please share this post with anyone you think might be interested.
Visit the Surfers Against Sewage website