Glossy Posse Picks: the powerful stateside skincare that we really rate

We’ve been waiting for US facialist brand Kate Somerville to land in the UK for a long, long time and now that it’s finally arrived on our shores, we’re rounding up some of the products from the cult range that have made a real difference to our skin. We all have varying skin types, concerns and preferences, so there’s a mix of hard workers here. Whether your skin bugbear is blemishes, oiliness, sensitivity, wrinkles or dullness (or all of the above at once – oh joys), there’s something in this lineup to suit. Let us guide you through some of the staples…
Kate Somerville Nourish Daily Moisturizer, £55 for 50ml
Why we love it: “A lightweight, youth-boosting moisturiser with a fresh, natural scent.”
Review: “This super-light cream is my first dip into the realm of retinol products and so far, so great. The ingredients speak for themselves; it houses matrixyl 3000, the well-known collagen-boosting peptide that experts really rate as well as retinyl palmitate, a more gentle form of retinoid which is better suited for sensitive skin like mine - plus, it works well with the vitamin C and E. Botanical extracts including lavender and orange give it its zesty scent, and the texture is almost gel-like in the way that it sinks in immediately to leave skin looking brighter. Fast results aren’t the goal here, however, and the ingredients have been carefully chosen to suit less robust skins in order to gently repair and improve texture - slowly wins the race, and so far I’m impressed with the results.”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Kate Somerville EradiKate® Blemish Treatment, £22 for 30ml
Why we love it: “Dries up spots at remarkable speed.”
Review: “Sulphur has been used as an antiseptic in the treatment of skin conditions for centuries, and this pink vial taps into the natural antibacterial properties of the element to nip blemishes in the bud. The idea is to apply the thin liquid locally with a clean cotton bud (make sure yours is eco-friendly) wherever you notice a spot brewing, or indeed if it’s at the full-on explosive stage. The treatment helps to mop up excess sebum thanks to the inclusion of zinc oxide, while exfoliating AHAs swoop in to clear acne causing bacteria from the surface of the skin. My main takeaway was the efficiency- it calmed a crop of angry spots on my chin over the course of a few days, leaving skin more even in both tone and texture. Just one last pointer - the sulphuric smell lingers a little and may take some getting used to, but it’s worth it for the impact.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Intensive Exfoliating Treatment, £72 for 60ml
Why we love it: “A radiance-boosting polish that buffs straight through a case of complexion congestion.”
Review: “Living, working and commuting in and out of London can take a rather hefty toll on my skin, with dullness and dryness being my two biggest concerns. Weekly exfoliation with an AHA has really helped with this though and this souped up two minute treatment from Kate Somerville has fast become a ‘Sunday facial’ staple of mine. Using both physical and chemical exfoliants in the form of silica and papaya, pineapple and pumpkin enzymes to slough off dead surface cells, it leaves skin softer and brighter even after just one use. I was equal parts surprised and delighted by its speediness. Plus, it doesn’t leave skin feeling stripped and raw (that’ll be the aloe vera, honey, vitamin E and soy lipids at work there). I’ve definitely noticed the difference to my skin texture and tone since I started using it and am looking forward to next week’s instalment already.”
Reviewer: Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer.
Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior®, £80 for 50ml
Why we love it: “A superpower for dry and wrinkled skin.”
Review: “Wrinkle Warrior® is my first foray into Kate Somerville skincare and this two-in-one serum/moisturiser whispered my name, with its promise to tackle three kinds of wrinkles from the get-go: crow’s feet, fine lines and deep wrinkles, all of which I have a-plenty.
"In an independent clinical study, 100 per cent of women saw an improvement in all three types of lines as well as in elasticity and moisturization in 30 minutes. I wanted what they were having. Over four weeks, tightness and firmness improved significantly in 97 per cent, thanks to its special HA3 formulation – three different molecule sizes of hyaluronic acid which penetrate and plump three different layers of the epidermis, targeting superficial lines and deeper grooves.
“I swept one pump of this lightly scented gel-like lotion over my face and another over my neck and decollete after cleansing and it absorbed into my dry skin beautifully, leaving it feeling fresh and mobile and looking bouncy. It absorbs to a satin, slightly powdery, most definitely non-sticky finish (oily skins will love it too) and makes the most brilliant primer – so it’s really a three-in-one. My foundation sat much less noticeably in my lines. Yes, it’s at the more expensive end of skincare products, but it does the job of many. Perfect for time-pressed people like me who just want results, no messing.”
Review: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Kate Somerville DermalQuench Liquid Lift®, £80 for 75ml
Why we love it: “A cooling hyaluronic acid rich infusion that’s like nothing you’ve ever tried.”
Review: “This unique moisturising treatment reminded me a bit of a fire extinguisher, but bear with me. The hydrating booster is delivered via a pump that you mist over your face - it’s fizzy and mightily refreshing first thing or after a long, hot shower. It delivers a foamy layer of fast penetrating, moisture binding hyaluronic acid alongside a gentle form of retinol (retinyl palmitate), pore clarifying salicylic acid and antioxidant plant extracts to help skin better protect itself both day and night. It absorbs quickly leaving skin soft and bouncier than before in my case, and while it tingles slightly on first application, this soon settles to leave skin cool and calm. If you’re after a techy skincare upgrade, the Liquid Lift could be it.”
Reviewer: Anna Hunter, Senior Features Writer
Kate Somerville Goat Milk Moisturizing Cream, £55 for 50ml
Why we love it: “A soothing, hydrating cream for super sensitive skin.”
Review: “Those of us with sensitive skin know that the key to reducing irritation is in looking after the all-important skin barrier, and this goat milk-based day and night cream uses natural milk proteins to do just that. With a soothing cocktail of goat’s milk lactose, jojoba and avocado oils as well as aloe and vitamin E, the light fluid sinks in to leave skin feeling instantly soft and moisturised but with a surprisingly matte finish, making it ideal for prepping skin for makeup. I also love the press-pump packaging as it dispenses just the right amount - and I don’t want to waste a drop!”
Reviewer: Judy Johnson, Digital Editor
Kate Somerville +Retinol Firming Eye Cream, £72 for 15ml
Why we love it: “The anti-ageing powers of retinol without the drying effects.“
Review: “I’m a big fan of retinol for its skin renewing, pigment-zapping, wrinkle-reducing powers but it’s an ingredient that’s notorious for being drying. There’s nothing I hate more than that feeling of tightness around the eyes, which can make you feel more tired than you actually are.
“I’ve had to give up on other retinol eye formulations for this very reason, so I was nervous about trying this cream. However, I have found it delightfully comfortable right from the first dab with the lovely soothing gold applicator, which you sweep around the orbital bone below the brow as well as under the eye.
“The formulation contains not just retinol, but ‘bio retinol’ – natural retinol-mimicking ingredients with similar benefits but less sensitivity. It’s unscented, which I look for in an eye cream, as fragrance can be an added irritant, and has plenty of moisturising marvels such as linseed oil and hyaluronic acid. Anti-ageing power meets wearability – a winner in my book.”
Review: Victoria Woodhall, Editor
Kate Somerville Oil-free Moisturizer, £55 for 50ml
Why we love it: “Simple and lightweight, this hydrates without clogging pores or bringing on a shine.”
Review: “I am fussy as anything when it comes to moisturisers. My skin appreciates the nourishment but the texture and finish of the product has to be perfect otherwise I will resemble an oil slick come mid-afternoon. For this reason, an oil-free formula is a must, and thankfully this cream is pretty much the epitome of what my skin craves. The texture is extremely lightweight which means it sinks into the skin quickly and easily, making it perfect to use both in the morning before makeup and in the evening after cleansing. For someone who suffers with pitted skin like me this would be a real winner as it leaves the skin feeling silky smooth. As well as being oil-free, the formula is also free from parabens and fragrance which means it doesn’t irritate my blemish-prone skin. I love the packaging too - the pump top is hygienic and doesn't make a mess. In summary, I'm a big fan!”
Reviewer: Alexandra Harrison, Admin Assistant
Kate Somerville ExfoliKate® Facial Cleanser, £32 for 120ml
Why we love it: “A gentle foaming cleanser that removes even the most stubborn makeup.”
Review: “Being prone to oily skin that can easily break out, I’m careful not to overcompensate with my cleansers and strip my skin of its natural oils, so don’t be deceived by the name here as I can assure you that there are no harsh exfoliating beads or cleansing agents in sight! In fact, it’s impressive how very gentle this cleanser is, unlike many foam cleansers I’ve tried previously. It leaves skin super clean and easily removes all remnants of my makeup without leaving skin feeling tight and dry. Although it's perfumed (I’m normally not a fan of fragrance in skincare) it’s only a very faint citrus smell which is more refreshing than overpowering. You also only need to use a small pea size so this tube will easily last a good couple of months. Result!”
Reviewer: Kully Buhal, Head of Business Development
