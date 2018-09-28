Glossy Posse Picks: the powerful stateside skincare that we really rate

5 / 10

Kate Somerville Wrinkle Warrior®, £80 for 50ml

Why we love it: “A superpower for dry and wrinkled skin.”

Review: “Wrinkle Warrior® is my first foray into Kate Somerville skincare and this two-in-one serum/moisturiser whispered my name, with its promise to tackle three kinds of wrinkles from the get-go: crow’s feet, fine lines and deep wrinkles, all of which I have a-plenty.

"In an independent clinical study, 100 per cent of women saw an improvement in all three types of lines as well as in elasticity and moisturization in 30 minutes. I wanted what they were having. Over four weeks, tightness and firmness improved significantly in 97 per cent, thanks to its special HA3 formulation – three different molecule sizes of hyaluronic acid which penetrate and plump three different layers of the epidermis, targeting superficial lines and deeper grooves.

“I swept one pump of this lightly scented gel-like lotion over my face and another over my neck and decollete after cleansing and it absorbed into my dry skin beautifully, leaving it feeling fresh and mobile and looking bouncy. It absorbs to a satin, slightly powdery, most definitely non-sticky finish (oily skins will love it too) and makes the most brilliant primer – so it’s really a three-in-one. My foundation sat much less noticeably in my lines. Yes, it’s at the more expensive end of skincare products, but it does the job of many. Perfect for time-pressed people like me who just want results, no messing.”

Review: Victoria Woodhall, Editor