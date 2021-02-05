Alicia Keys’ new wellness brand Keys Soulcare is here to bring ‘emotional beauty' to our lives

This week sees the long-awaited arrival of Alicia Keys' wellness brand Keys Soulcare on UK soil, with the nine-piece collection landing exclusively on Cult Beauty. The range, created in collaboration with drugstore beauty brand E.L.F features skincare, body care and 'air care' encouraging us to see beauty as self-care, creating rituals in everyday routines. Don't call them products, they are 'offerings' according to the singer. This is not just transactional beauty, it's caring for your soul. Expect a mix of performance skincare, affirmations and (thanks to E.L.F) accessible £10-£35 prices.

Keys Soulcare taps into a wider trend of emotional (or emo) beauty, as highlighted by Cult Beauty's founder Alexia Inge, when she spoke to Alicia on Instagram live ahead of the UK launch. "Emotional beauty is about products that we choose for their spirit-enhancing, sensory and emotionally supportive effects rather than for their external purpose, such as removing dry skin," Alexia explains. The rise of the ritual is set to continue in 2021 according to Boots' Beauty Trends Report 2021, released this week, with consumers looking for products and treatments to provide heightened levels of calm and relaxation. When we can't go to the spa, we bring the spa to us.

Indeed, the nine Soulcare offerings, including the Golden Cleanser , £20, Skin Transformation Cream , £30, Comforting Balm , £10, Harmony Mask , £28, Be Luminous Exfoliator , £22, Fragrance-Free Skin Transformation Cream , £30, Reviving Aura Mist , £22, Obsidian Face Roller , £25, and Sage and Oat Milk Candle , £35, are here to elevate the everyday, turning mundane acts into self-celebratory moments. "We're so busy all the time that I don't think we create these small rituals for ourselves," says Alicia, 39. "Even the five minutes it takes to wash my face — when I’m able to create that space for myself I feel more beautiful, more powerful, more possible. That’s soulcare."

Alicia has divided up her offerings, which are clean, cruelty-free and developed with New York dermatologist Renee Snyder, into six soul-nurturing rituals to suit what you need when you need it, including The Comfort Ritual, comprising of the candle, cleanser, mist, moisturiser, face roller and balm, designed to soothe stressed skin and restore emotional balance, strength, and calm for an enhanced sense of well-being. The ritual advises you to light the candle before using the skincare collection to lift your spirits, cleanse your complexion and restore your radiance.

The Goddess ritual sounds equally lovely, designed to be performed daily to hydrate the skin and create a feeling of empowerment with the candle, moisturiser and roller. Alicia wants us to carve out time for ourselves each day and it's easy to be motivated to when the products are this inviting. Read on for your full introduction to the collection and get ready to add them all to your online basket...