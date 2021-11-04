Hurry! Kiehl's are offering two iconic products for the price of one – that's Christmas shopping sorted!

Written in partnership with Kiehl's

Get a head start on Christmas shopping for the beauty lover in your life with the Kiehl's Buy One, Gift One offer, starting today.

The amazing offer means that people who are members of the Kiehl's Rewards scheme can get two cult Kiehl's products for the price of one as part of their special bundles by using the code PERFECTPAIR between November 4, 2021 and November 8 2021.

What's in the offer:

The Buy One Gift One Scheme is valid on the below special bundles.

Super Multi-Corrective 50ml

FREE! Midnight Recovery Eye 15ml

This kit pairs the Kiehl's evening eye care favourite with their iconic multi-benefit moisturiser. The evening eye cream reduces the appearance of dark circles and hydrates the under-eye area, leaving it feeling replenished. The anti-ageing facial cream targets the seven signs of ageing: it visibly lifts, smoothes, firms, refines skin texture, evens skin tone, boosts radiance and enhances the feeling of elasticity for younger-looking skin and is suitable for both the face and neck.

Facial Fuel Moisturiser 125ml

FREE: Facial Fuel Cleanser 75ml

Designed for male skin (but we happily borrow these two), these two energise and reawaken tired, dull skin. The face wash is formulated with caffeine and removes excess debris, dirt and oil.

Follow up with the number one worldwide product for men, Facial Fuel Energizing Moisture Treatment. Formulated for men's skin, the lightweight, non-oily formula is easily absorbed and moisturises skin for a healthy-looking shine-free appearance.

Super Serum 50ml

FREE: Avocado Eye 14g

These two are like a drink for parched skin. The serum visibly diminishes fine lines and revives tired-looking, dull skin, plus it contributes to a stronger skin barrier function which is better for retaining moisture and maintaining a bouncier feel. The eye cream is enriched with avocado oil and shea butter; the rich, creamy formula gently moisturises the delicate under-eye area and releases a burst of hydration.

Midnight Recovery Concentrate 30ml

FREE: Ultra Facial Cream 50 ml

Two of the bestsellers from Kiehl's come together to give you healthy, hydrated skin. Inside Midnight Recovery Concentrate's iconic blue bottle you'll find a moisturising nighttime facial oil. Enriched with olive-derived squalane and lavender essential oil, it replenishes skin as you sleep, supplementing its natural overnight recovery process, to reveal a rested and restored appearance by morning. It visibly corrects the appearance of skin damage caused by 30 days of poor sleep.

Team it with the worldwide favourite Ultra Facial Cream, which gives soft, smooth and healthy-looking skin.

T&Cs apply

