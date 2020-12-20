Kiehl’s is offering 20% off hero products – be quick!

Whether it’s the friend who has everything, the sister-in-law you never know what to buy for, or a hard to please mum, we’ve all got someone on our shopping list that it’s near impossible to know what to buy for at Christmas. Luckily Kiehl’s is here to save the day with their l ast-minute Christmas shopping deal , offering 20 per cent off iconic products and limited edition releases along with 10 per cent off Christmas gift sets* – let the shopping commence!

Browsing the selected products that have 20 per cent off from December 20 until December 25, we were most drawn to Kiehl’s serums; they're repeat buys at the best of times and that's before the 20 per cent savings.

The L imited Edition Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution , £48, normally £60, not only looks festive in a white and silver illustrated bottle and box, it's a high-performer too, making light work of dark spots and discolouration, brightening the skin by exfoliating away dead skin cells. Merry and bright indeed!

If you know someone who has brighter, smoother skin on their Christmas wish list, may we suggest the Powerful-Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate , £41.60, normally £52. It uses vitamin C to boost the radiancy of the skin, as well as diminishing the look of pores and making skin feel firmer. It has hyaluronic acid in the mix too to help skin retain moisture.

Our skin barriers have taken a real beating this year (we're looking at you, masks) so a serum that strengthens the skin is a real treat to find nestled in your stocking. The Kiehl's Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum , £33.60, normally £42 fit the bill perfectly. It strengthens the skin barrier, using glycerin and hyaluronic acid to help skin retain moisture, plus it reduces fine lines for a more resilient complexion.

With winter comes ultra-dry skin, so anyone suffering at the hands of the chilly weather will thank you for buying them Kiehl's' Hydro-Plumping Re-Texturizing Serum Concentrate , £44.40, normally £55.50. It delivers intense hydration to plump the skin and revives dull complexions for a festive glow only before seen on Mrs Claus

For friends who like to choose their own skincare, Kiehl's' festive gifts are a surefire winner. The Limited Edition Butterstick Lip Treatment with SPF 30 , £15.60, normally £19.50 , not only looks season-appropriate in a cute metallic red tube with festive illustrations, it's a lifesaver when it comes to winter-ravaged lips, melting onto the lips and softening with one sweep of the balm. We defy anyone not to be charmed by the Limited Edition Creme de Corps , £22.40, normally £28. It's the same iconic, hydrating body butter we know and love from the brand, just in a seasonal bottle with a jolly red cap.

Check out the other offers in the Kiehl's festive sale for more last-minute gift buying inspiration.

Written in partnership with Kiehl's.

*Offer valid from 00:01 on 20/12/2020 to 23:59 on 25/12/2020. Only 1 transaction per customer. Discount applies to products at www.kiehls.co.uk/offers/winter-sale and at any of the open Kiehl’s boutiques. Kiehl’s counters in department stores are excluded from this offer. Prices as marked. This promotion is not available in conjunction with any other offers. Incomplete, illegal, misdirected or late redemptions will not be valid. Promoter is not responsible for redemptions lost, damaged or delayed due to technical or connectivity or other problems. Subject to availability, whilst stocks last. Promoter: Kiehl’s, a trading division of L’Oréal (U.K.) Limited, 255 Hammersmith Road, London W6 8AZ.