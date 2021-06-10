Kiehl's just launched a new reward scheme and it's so easy to rack up points!

7 June 2021
Instagram: @kiehlsuki

For every 120 points you earn you receive a £10 voucher – here's how to get the points

Written in partnership with Kiehl's

If there's one thing we love more than skincare shopping, it's being rewarded for skincare shopping. Enter the new reward scheme from Kiehl's .

Kiehl's Family Rewards  is a free reward program that allows you to earn points towards your next purchase from the brand. For every 120 points you earn you receive a £10 voucher to use with Kiehl's online and in-store.

The best news? It's super easy to notch up those points and for the whole month of June you can get double points – so you only need to spend £60 to get 120 points and receive the £10 voucher.

How do you earn Kiehl's reward points?

1. Buying new products: £1 = one point

The easiest way is by buying new skincare (yay!) For every pound you spend, you earn one point. Every 120 points gives you a £10 reward voucher to use online or in-store.

2. Recycling empty packaging: 15 points per empty

Take empty bottles and tubes (from any brand!) into a Kiehl's boutique and you'll be reward 15 points per skincare empty. Check out what qualifies for recycling here:

3. Referring a friend: 50 points per friend

For every friend you refer to the Kiehl's Family Rewards scheme, you'll receive 50 points. You can refer up to ten people per year.

4. Have a consultation: 20 points per consult

If you complete a consultation either in store or virtual using Kiehl’s at your service booking tool,  you'll receive 20 points on completion and you can do this up to four times a year to track your skin progress every season.

5. Double points for June only: £1 = two points for a limited time only

For launch in June, Kiehl’s is doubling the points you earn on your first purchase! So any purchase of £60 = 120 points, which is enough to earn your first £10 reward voucher

1. Midnight Recovery, £41 + Ultrafacial, £28 = 69 points. With double points offer on purchases, earn 138 points this month.

Two iconic Kiehl's buys and you automatically cross the 120 point threshold to earn a £10 voucher

2.  Powerful Strength Line-Reducing Concentrate , £54 = 54 points + Virtual Consult 20 points. With double points offer on the purchase item, earn 128 points this month.

A top-selling vit C anti-ageing serum, expert advice and 120 points? Can't go wrong in our eyes

3. Recycle eight full-size empties from any brand = 120 points, enough for a £10 voucher on your next purchase

You receive 15 points per empty; we'll be using extra shampoo this week to get to the bottom of the bottle!

The final bit of good news? The brand is currently running a Kiehl's Family Rewards Exclusive Offer*, which gives you £15 off when you spend £75 or more or £25 off when you spend £100 or more.

*Offer only available to customers enrolled in Kiehl's Family Rewards. Customers can enrol at  https://www.kiehls.co.uk/kiehls-family-rewards.html . Offer valid from 00:01 on 10/06/21 to 23:59 on 30/06/21. To redeem the offer use code: REWARD at checkout. Only 1 transaction per customer. Discount applies to products on  www.kiehls.co.uk  and at any of our open UK Kiehl’s boutiques. Kiehl’s counters in department stores are excluded from this offer. This promotion is not available in conjunction with any other discount. Incomplete, illegal, misdirected or late redemptions will not be valid. Promoter is not responsible for redemptions lost, damaged or delayed due to technical or connectivity or other problems. Promoter: Kiehl’s, a trading division of L’Oréal (U.K.) Limited, 255 Hammersmith Road, London W6 8AZ.

Sign up for Kiehl's Family Rewards here 


Victoria Woodhall
