Kiehl’s' top tips for maskne

From social distancing to fire breakers, we’ve adopted a lot of new terminology in 2020 but the one we’ve uttered most has to be maskne . Spots along the jawline, mouth area and cheeks as a result of wearing a face-covering were quickly named masks and we’ve been battling with these blemishes since June.

To help ease our mask-based skincare woes Kiehl’s has come up with a foolproof guide to minimising masking and getting your skin back to its pre-pandemic glory.

Focus on cleansing

As always, cleansing is key – even if you haven’t worn makeup in weeks and you’ve spent the whole day indoors. Wash your face in a circular motion for ten to 20 seconds, then splash off the cleanser with warm water. For normal to oily skin try the Kiehl’s Blue Herbal Blemish Cleanser Treatment , £19.50 for 150ml, made with salicylic acid to unclog pores.

If you’ve got dry or normal skin, or it's feeling sensitive, a gentle cleanser with soothing ingredients such as the Centella Sensitive Facial Cleanser , £28 for 250ml, will do the trick. The clue is in the name, with the main ingredient being ancient medicinal plant centella asiatica extract known for its efficacy on sensitive skin. It’s Kiehl’s' mildest cleanser but still works hard to remove dirt, oil and impurities. If your skin is sensitive but you prefer a foaming cleanser the Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Herbal Cleanser , £24 for 150ml, will make you feel fresh without stripping your skin.

Protect your skin barrier

Wearing a mask can compromise the skin’s barrier function (hence irritation and sensitivity) so look for products that aren't drying even if your instincts tell you to dry those blemishes out. To help restore the skin’s barrier function you can reduce the rate of water loss with a moisturiser that contains ingredients including lipids, squalane , ceramides or hyaluronic acid . These ingredients maintain hydration in the skin but for an extra boost, apply the cult Vital Skin-Strengthening Hyaluronic Acid Super Serum , £42 for 30ml, under your moisturiser.

Never skip moisturiser

If your skin is feeling clogged up it can be tempting to sidestep moisturiser to “let your skin breathe” but keeping your face hydrated is key to nixing friction caused by your mask. Dr Megan O’Brian, Kiehl’s' consulting dermatologist, recommends Ultra Facial Oil-Free Gel Cream , £26 for 50ml, if your skin is on the oily side, or, top up with the intensely moisturising Centella Sensitive Cica-Cream , £38 for 50ml, to leave skin feeling soothed.

Remember to have a rotation of masks and wear a different one every day. Not only is it a new wardrobe addition, you’ll give your skin a much needed break from the trapped bacteria, sweat and dirt that masks can harbour.

The finishing touch

Address any particularly pesky blemishes with Kiehl’s Breakout Control Blemish Treatment Facial Lotion , £40 for 60ml. A hidden gem within the Kiehl’s range, this lotion is made with salicylic acid, niacinamide and aloe vera. The formula helps reduce the appearance of blemishes without over-drying skin.

Right now if you spend £60 or more you'll receive three Kiehl's minis and a pouch.* Use code: HOLIDAY

Written in partnership with Kiehl's

*Offer available from 04/11/2020 to 14/11/2020. See full T&C's here