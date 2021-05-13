Hurry! Save 20% in the Kiehl's May sale

Written in partnership with Kiehl's If your beauty stash is looking a bit bare following a skincare spring clean you'll be pleased to know that Kiehl's is on hand to help you replenish your collection, offering 20 per cent off when you buy two or more products. If ever we needed an excuse to purchase, this is it! From cult classic to new launches, here's what to add to your basket to make the most of the sale. Calendula Petal-Infused Calming Mask, £44

For the most gentle, refreshing skin treat you can't go wrong with this mask, formulated with hand-picked calendula petals. It has aloe vera in the mix too to reduce redness and comfort the complexion for a more balanced complexion after just one use. If you've got dry skin this can help too, toning down blotchiness for a much happier looking face. Buy now Super Multi-Corrective Cream, £59

This rich cream is like a drink for mature skin, sinking in and getting to work on the seven visible signs of ageing (including fine lines and wrinkles, loss of elasticity and uneven tone and texture). It makes skin feel bouncy, fresh and firm with a touch of radiance too. Buy now Creme de Corps Smoothing Oil-to-Foam Body Cleanser, £30.50

Add a luxe element to your shower with this oil-based cleanser the transforms into a light, frothy foam to remove excess dirt and oil. Scented with vanilla and almonds you skin will smell delicious, while castor oil gets to work nourishing dry skin. Buy now Rare Earth Deep Pore Cleansing Mask, £28

Kourtney Kardashian attributes her ultra-clear skin to a clay mask so we're snapping up this one. Made from fairly traded Amazonian white clay sourced from the mouth of the Amazon River, which native Brazilians use for stress relief, this mask draws out impurities, reduces surface oil production and makes pores look visibly reduced. It has aloe barbadensis in too, known to soothe the skin which is ideal if you sometimes find clay masks drying. Buy now Daily Refining Milk-Peel Toner, £52