All the makeup and skincare Jodie Comer uses to get her flawless glow

Whether she's playing a sociopathic assassin in Killing Eve or a newly qualified carer, as she does in Channel 4's Help, actress Jodie Comer, 28, is famed for her gorgeous, flawless skin. We could barely take our eyes off it when we saw computer gaming film Free Guy at the cinema earlier this year and that's saying a lot seeing as she starred alongside Ryan Reynolds. We're not the only ones to admire Jodie's complexion. Her makeup artist Alex Babsky wrote on Instagram that she has 'the best skin in the biz.' So just how does Jodie look so fresh-faced all the time? It's down to a combination of high-performing skincare, facials and tools. We did a little digging to find out what she uses, plus we spoke to her facialist Jasmina Vico, to fill us in on what Jodie uses to keep her skin at its flawless best. The luminosity-boosting serum: Noble Panacea The Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum, £235

Jodie's makeup artist Alex Babsky used this serum on Jodie at the Venice Film Festival this year, writing on Instagram: "This serum not only hydrate the skin, but also helps improve its firmness and resilience over time. It has a lighter texture and leaves a slightly tacky finish, which is great for red carpet makeup to adhere to." He explained that Jodie introduced him to the brand, which makes sense as she has been the face of the brand since November 2020. Speaking about the serum herself, Jodie wrote on Instagram: "I've been carrying around the Brilliant Prime Radiance Serum to prep my skin before a full day of filming. It feels good to know my skin has that extra dose of luminosity and protection before starting my day." Buy now

For a super-charged cleanse: Clarisonic Mia Prima, £70

In an interview with the New York Times, Jodie revealed: "I use the Clarisonic tool with the different brushes. I usually do that on Sunday." The tool , which many of us have firmly in our kit, uses a patented oscillation technology that has been clinically proven to cleanse your skin six times better than hands alone, efficiently removing makeup and dirt. The glow-giving facial: The Vico Glow facial, £250 This is a favourite not just with Jodie, who sees Jasmina for this facial as regularly as once a month depending on her filming schedule, but with other screen actresses including Joanne Froggatt, Tracey Ullman and Claire Foy. Jodie came to the clinic on a word-of-mouth recommendation, says Jasmina. “I’ve been treating her [Jodie] for two years, she is a friend of actress Amy Manson, and she introduced us. Jodie was filming in London at the time and wanted a treatment, she’s been seeing me ever since.” The Vico Glow facial involves a mix of acidic peels, laser, facial massage and hydration but, Jasmina emphasizes the fact that every Vico Glow treatment is tailor-made to the individual. “The treatment was created as a need to address the physiology of the whole person coming to see me. This led me to create a highly bespoke, holistic skin regime. Unique skin conditions, lifestyle and my general interest in improving clients’ skin means clients are getting a very personalised treatment.” “For Jodie, I take into account what her skin needs. I look at her hydration levels every time we meet and we alter her treatment to bring everything back into balance and enhance her natural glow. I have high-end equipment such as red and blue LED lights, clinical microneedling tools and 3D and 4D lasers, which all contribute to the end result, plus my expertise and intuition have always helped. I believe everyone can achieve beautiful skin and I live by this motto." The hydrating serum: SkinCeuticals H A Intensifier, £90

Jasmina said she sends Jodie away with a bag of products, including this serum which helps support hyaluronic acid levels in the skin. Buy now The plumping moisturiser: SkinCeuticals Daily Moisture , £58.99

Also in Jodie's post-Vico goodie bag is this moisturiser, which plumps your complexion full of skin-boosting sea algae and vitamin E. Buy now The SPF: La Roche-Posay Anthelios Shaka Ultra-light SPF 50, £18

Jasmina adds this to Jodie's bag of products too, citing it as a great option for oily skin. Buy now The easy-to-use foundation: Hourglass Foundation Sticks , £45

In the NYT piece, Jodie also sang the praises of these foundation sticks for their thick consistency. Buy now The red-carpet foundation: NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation, £33.30

When she's not doing her own makeup, Jodie's MUA Alex said he uses this to get her looking picture-perfect. It's what she wore to the 2021 BAFTAs.

Alex said he dusted this on top of the foundation to complete Jodie's base for the BAFTAs this year. Buy now The does-everything palette: Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Instant Eye Palette, £42

Loved by makeup fans everywhere, Alex used this peachy palette for Jodie's BAFTAs look. Buy now The lash-defining mascara: Pat McGrath Fetisheyes Mascara, £26

Jodie told the NYT that this mascara is among her favourites in her makeup bag. "I was very lucky that Pat McGrath sent me some of her products when I met her last year. I love her mascara," she said. Buy now The budget mascara: Maybelline The Falsies, £6.99

Going to show even the a-listers wear purse-friendly makeup sometimes, this was the mascara Jodie wore to the BAFTAs this year. Buy now The nude lipstick: Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Kim K.W, £25

This is the subtle pink shade MUA Alex painted Jodie's lips for the BAFTAS. Buy now The hero-scent: Le Labo Santal 33, £141