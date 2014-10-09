L’Occitane’s Solidarity Soap launches in support of World Sight Day

It’s well-known for being a brand that loves to take care of the senses - and now wellness warrior L’Occitane is launching its exclusive Shea Apricot Solidarity Soap to raise funds and awareness for World Sight Day.

Despite affecting almost 285 million people worldwide, statistics show that in 80 per cent of cases visual impairment can be avoided. Dedicated to supporting this fight against preventable blindless, L’Occitane has spent years incorporating braille into its product packaging, as well as working to facilitate the intergration of the visually impared into a professional environment through the L’Occitane Foundation . If that wasn’t enough, each year the brand offer an exclusive solidarity product from which 100 per cent of the proceeds go towards supporting projects that fight blindness in developing countries.

To mark this year’s World Sight Day, L’Occitane is releasing a lightly scented, shea butter infused soap. Designed to cleanse, the soap leaves skin soft, smooth and ultra-hydrated - and at just £4.50 a bar, there’s no better way to show your support. Available to buy in-store and online from today, Shea Apricot Solidarity Soap makes the perfect shower companion - so grab yourself a bar, lather up and join L’Occitane in supporting a truely worthwhile cause.

Show your support and order your L’Occitane Shea Apricot Solidarity Soap here