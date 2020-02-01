How does Lily Allen get her picture-perfect skin?

Last week Lily Allen shared photos from her wedding to actor David Harbour (Hopper in Stranger Things) and somehow didn’t look a day older than she did when she released Smile back in 2006 (how is that 14 years ago already?). We know brides often undergo a huge skincare overhaul ahead of their wedding, but seeing as Lily's wedding came out of the blue, this was likely not the case.
With a picture-perfect complexion and barely an eye bag in sight (you'd never guess he has two young daughters) even fellow celebs marvelled at how amazing Lily looked, with Katy Perry commenting “perfection” on Lily's post. Lily’s party years were well documented (and looked extremely fun) and although she's been sober for over a year now, alcohol can take its toll on the skin (causing dehydration, for one thing). So just how does she look frozen in time? We’re putting it down to her skincare regime, which involves acupuncture facials, sheet masks and a bathroom cabinet full of skin-perfecting products.
Lily Allen's red carpet skincare routine according to her MUA Gina Kane
Gina created Lily's beautiful look, above, for the 2020 Baftas. She tells us:
I love to start skin prep with a deep cleanse and facial massage to relieve tension," says Gina. "I use Tata Harper Nourishing Cleansing Oil , £71, followed by Tata Harper Floral Essence , £82, a two in one toner and serum. Lily likes a sheet mask so I’ll either apply Suqqu Face Stretch Mask , £72 for six, or SK-II Brightening Source Derm Revival Mask , £125 for ten.
"I always use Exuviance Skin Rise Bionic Tonic Pads , £36, before applying moisturiser; they give instant renewal and radiance and I absolutely love them. My current go-to moisturiser for Lily is Augustinus Bader The Cream , £125. To remove Lily’s makeup after shoots I use Exuviance Gentle Cleansing Cream , £28.50, because it’s calming and removes makeup really well, followed by Chanel Eye Makeup Remover , £24, Le Mer Treatment Lotion , £115, and Renewal Oil , £180, to finish off."
Lily Allen's favourite facial treatments
Lily has shared fun videos of herself mid-treatment which she did when she visited facialist to the stars Shane Cooper at his clinic in London. He's worked with others including presenters Rochelle Humes and Maya Jama too. Lily popped in to see Shane in October 2020 for the Aquatight Facial which includes LED lights and an oxygenating facemask, leaving her with ultra-clean, fresh rejuvenated skin.
Lily is definitely a fan of bespoke treatments; she shared a photo of herself having an acupuncture facial with Ada Ooi of 001 Skincare, a treatment which combines variations of micro-sculpting modern gua sha, LED/micro-current therapy, aromacology and acupuncture on your face and body to address your internal and external wellbeing. "Lily personally loved the 360 approach to skincare and wellbeing," says Ada.
Lily Allen’s skincare heroes
In a video with beauty writer Sali Hughes, Lily opened skincare cabinet for a peek at her budget buys and luxury favourites. If she could have only one skincare product in the world it would be a cleanser. She sometimes cleanses three times a day with ZO Skin Health’s Exfoliating Cleanser after Dr Maryam Zamani recommended it to her.
From the same range, Lily uses the ZO Skin Exfoliating Polish twice a week and in the morning she uses ZO Skin Daily Power Defense Serum and the ZO Skin Renewal Crème moisturiser.
Lily’s also a fan of budget brand The Ordinary with both The Ordinary HA 30% and BHA 2% peel, £6.30, and the soothing The Ordinary 00% Organic Cold-Pressed Rose Hip Seed Oi l, £9 in her skincare arsenal.
Lily’s regime is packed with active ingredients, but she shares that when she’s in the countryside she swaps her skincare out for more natural options including Sarah Chapman’s Skinesis Ultimate Cleanse , £48.
Our beady eyes spotted Bioderma Micellar Water makeup remover in her bathroom cabinet and front and centre in lots of pictures on Instagram.
Masks are high on Lily’s skincare love list too – she’s shared photos of herself in sheet masks on public transport (pre-corona of course) and also likes Sisley Radiant Glow Express Mask , £86.50 when she has five minutes for a mask and Sisley Black Rose Cream Mask , £115 when she 20 minutes for a mask.