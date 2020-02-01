How does Lily Allen get her picture-perfect skin?

Last week Lily Allen shared photos from her wedding to actor David Harbour (Hopper in Stranger Things) and somehow didn’t look a day older than she did when she released Smile back in 2006 (how is that 14 years ago already?). We know brides often undergo a huge skincare overhaul ahead of their wedding, but seeing as Lily's wedding came out of the blue, this was likely not the case.

With a picture-perfect complexion and barely an eye bag in sight (you'd never guess he has two young daughters) even fellow celebs marvelled at how amazing Lily looked, with Katy Perry commenting “perfection” on Lily's post. Lily’s party years were well documented (and looked extremely fun) and although she's been sober for over a year now, alcohol can take its toll on the skin (causing dehydration, for one thing). So just how does she look frozen in time? We’re putting it down to her skincare regime, which involves acupuncture facials, sheet masks and a bathroom cabinet full of skin-perfecting products.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gina Kane (@ginakanemakeup) on Feb 1, 2020 at 1:15pm PST

Lily Allen's favourite facial treatments Lily has shared fun videos of herself mid-treatment which she did when she visited facialist to the stars Shane Cooper at his clinic in London. He's worked with others including presenters Rochelle Humes and Maya Jama too. Lily popped in to see Shane in October 2020 for the Aquatight Facial which includes LED lights and an oxygenating facemask, leaving her with ultra-clean, fresh rejuvenated skin.

Lily is definitely a fan of bespoke treatments; she shared a photo of herself having an acupuncture facial with Ada Ooi of 001 Skincare, a treatment which combines variations of micro-sculpting modern gua sha, LED/micro-current therapy, aromacology and acupuncture on your face and body to address your internal and external wellbeing. "Lily personally loved the 360 approach to skincare and wellbeing," says Ada.