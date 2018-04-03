Base Lip Solve - the does-it-all lip balm that keeps cold sores at bay

Cold sore treatments - they’re not the most glamourous-looking of beauty products are they? Usually the more clinical looking salve on our supermarket shelves, style can often take a backseat to substance in most cases however, a new bullet on the market is showing that you can have both. Meet Base Lip Solve, a new does-it-all lip balm that not only lessens the severity of your outbreaks, but looks great and also leaves lips softer and smoother too - and all for under a tenner.

With a focus more on prevention rather than on cure, it’s designed to be used in place of your usual lip balm as a way to target the herpes virus (that causes cold sores) as it lies dormant in nerve cells. By doing this, it aims to weaken the frequency, seriousness and duration of an outbreak when it does occur when triggers such as too much stress or too many late nights strike. It does this by way of its key ingredient - liquorice root - which contains a potent anti-inflammatory extract called glycyrrhizin as well as flavonoids to reduce swelling, itchiness and any other uncomfortable side-effects that cold sores can cause.