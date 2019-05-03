Mindful beauty goes mainstream as Boots launches budget Live + Be range

Judy Johnson 3 May 2019
live-and-be

With every product under £5, the new range focuses on scent and self care on a budget

Skincare and self care go hand in hand for many of us; who doesn’t feel better after a thorough cleanse or a long hot soak with some salts? So it’s no surprise that even the biggest high street beauty retailers are bringing mindfulness to the fore with ranges that are designed to add a dose of self care to your daily routine, as Boots launches its new Live + Be range - a collection of vegan face, hand and body products that encourage you to unwind as you use them.

The new budget range includes nine different products across four scent options, with everything from bath fizzers and shower creams to whipped body creams and body sprays, all coming in at under £5 with the cheapest starting at just £2.50.

Fragrance fans can pick from woody, floral, fresh or oriental scents, each of which reflects a different factor of mindfulness - recharging with deep breathing, positivity and gratitude, being present, and pausing for thought respectively - and see the breakdown of the notes on the label to help them discover their favourite aromas.

Each product includes directions for use that go beyond traditional application instructions, incorporating self care tips so that you do more than simply slather it on; if you’re the type of person who needs an app to meditate, this might just be the guidance you need to turn your beauty routine into something that works for your mind as well as your body. What could be more beautiful than that…

Live + Be products start at £2.50 and are available now at  Boots


