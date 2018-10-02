This cult Liz Earle cleanser now comes in a body version - and it’s going to be huge

If you were to ask any beauty editor about the products that have really left their mark on the industry, Liz Earle’s Cleanse & Polish is certain to come up time and time again. However, in the past, it’s largely been designed to be enjoyed from the neck up - until now that is. Cleanse & Polish Body has landed and looks set to follow in its predecessor’s highly successful footsteps.

Five years in the making, it claims to provide all of the benefits of the original but with some souped-up extras to make it better suited for skin from the neck down - an exfoliating shower mitt most notably. Created to smooth over rougher areas such as knees and elbows, it has a little more grit to it than the facial version’s muslin cloth, with its flat, oven glove design able to cover a larger surface area at any one time.

Its formula is also a little different than the original - rather than cocoa butter as one of its main ingredients, you’ll find a range of other plant oils on its label. These include fatty acid-rich sunflower seed oil, apricot kernel oil and rice bran oil. Texture-wise though, it’s very similar - creamy but perhaps a little gel-like, a combination that equips it well for gliding over dry limbs very smoothly indeed. It’s also certified cruelty-free too.