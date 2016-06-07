London Beauty Queen reveals what makes her feel #BetterThanEver

With age comes knowledge – and wisdom

I’ve worked in the beauty industry for more than a decade and along the way I’ve amassed a wealth of knowledge and expertise. I look for products that I know have the science to back them up and that aren’t just selling a marketing idea, but actual clinical results. The #BetterThanEver Revitalift Filler Renew campaign resonates with me personally. L’Oréal Paris has found that women in their 40s and beyond feel confident with who they are, they’re comfortable in their skin and embrace their imperfections. I definitely feel like I’ve reached ‘a’ peak but not ‘the’ peak in my career. I’ve spent a lot of time expanding my knowledge and getting to grips with ingredients, both because my profession requires it and my personal thirst demands it. I feel like I really understand how products work and how to make informed choices, but equally I feel like my journey has just begun – learning should never stop, whatever your age!

My skincare regime has always been incredibly important to me, even as a child. I grew up on stage (I was a ballerina from the age of four) so one of my first memories is applying bright pink lipstick and corresponding blue eyeshadow (and then battling to remove it after the show)! My mum always had bottles of moisturiser, makeup and perfume on her dresser and it would be the ultimate place of discovery for me - something that's never changed. Thirty years later and my regime is much more expansive, but still a fundamental part of my life. For me, two things are non-negotiable when it comes to my skin: makeup removal and effective cleansing at the end of the day, plus lots of moisturiser to keep my skin feeling soft and plump and looking better than ever.

Moisturiser makes all the difference to your makeup

Mornings are normally pretty hectic as I'm always running late. I go to the gym three mornings a week, so I jump in the shower as soon as I'm back and apply my eye cream – such as L’Oréal's Revitalift Filler Renew - serum, moisturiser and SPF as soon as I'm out. It's vital to apply a decent moisturiser such as L’Oréal's Revitalift Filler Renew Anti-ageing Day Replumping Care at an affordable £19.99 which, thanks to the high concentration of hyaluronic acid, gives your skin a boost and ensures its hydrated for the day ahead; my makeup sits so much better and it definitely adds a touch of radiance. I'm always testing new things - it's all about experimentation and enjoying the moment. Then if I'm still not feeling great, I always apply a bright lipstick - even when I'm in my jeans and wearing my glasses - as it sets me up for the day.

Love your lines

I’ve definitely noticed that the texture of my skin has changed over time, and now every late night or early morning shows on my face. I see my dark circles and fine lines as a badge of honour rather than something to be worried about, a true reflection in front of me of my busy, fun life and all the experiences and memories that have gone with it. I want to maintain my skin’s health for as long as possible, but I also want to embrace the changes that I know will happen in the coming decades. I’m definitely less fussed about the little things – a spot doesn’t seem like the end of the world! My regime has evolved into creating a more natural radiance, rather than caking on the makeup to create a look that’s not really me.

Hardworking hyaluronic

I'm embracing the changes age brings, but equally trying to prevent them for as long as possible. Great skincare products and a good regime are more important than ever, and I'm always on the lookout for innovations and high concentration of ingredients that can give me a boost. That's why I like L’Oréal's Filler Renew and its high concentration of hyaluronic acid.

Connect and celebrate

In 2015, I set up Thirty Plus, a positive and celebratory collective that champions and connects bloggers of all ages and interests. There’s huge under-representation in the bloggersphere of women over the age of 30. Beauty, fashion, food, fitness, wellbeing and travel aren’t the monopoly of the young. We don’t just disappear when we hit the big three- zero, so it’s about time women (and men) were celebrated in the way we deserve to be – every year of our lives. Just because our interests change and our needs evolve, it doesn’t mean that we lose our passion points or forget who we are. Thirty Plus celebrates women and so does L’Oréal, with their better than ever campaign.

Always double cleanse

Before bed I always double cleanse; the feeling you get after you've used a fab cleansing oil or balm to remove the day's dirt and grime is amazing. You can't start to put night time products on to skin before removing everything else, so this is a daily ritual for me - even when I'm exhausted or have been out all night long. I detest face wipes with a passion! Once makeup is off, I apply a rich and nourishing cream like Filler Renew Night Cream , oil or balm (depending on my individual skin needs that day) and sometimes top up with a bit of retinol concentrate. The ritual helps me sleep better and the morning after I'm glad I invested the ten minutes it takes - my skin always shows what's gone on the previous day.

Cherish your zzzs

Sleep is so important for me. If I don't get a good night's sleep then it shows on my face (and under my eyes) the next day. I try to be in bed by 10.30pm wherever possible, taking time to apply my night time products and getting into the zone for sleeping. I always spritz my pillow with a touch of something like This Works Pillow Spray which helps me drift off, and earplugs are my friend. I'm quite a deep sleeper, but I tend to awake a couple of times in the night and find it hard to get back if I'm focusing on sounds. I try to leave my phone alone and not work past about 9pm, but that doesn't always work! Listening to my body and having an early night /lie in when I can is really important too.

Water is your skin’s best friend

Drinking lots of water always shows on my face; I try to drink lemon with water in the morning, herbal teas and iced drinks rather than coffees in the afternoon. It's all about hydration - not only on the outside, but on the inside too.

Keep it real

Selfies are part of my job, but for me it’s about getting a good shot - I'm not fussed about flawless perfection. People relate to real people with real flaws. I may pose and take a good angle, but a good hair day or fab lipstick helps me feel better than ever... not an over-edited Instagram shot!

