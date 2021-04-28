Lotions and emulsions are your lightweight skincare swap for summer

The products on this page have been chosen by our editorial team. If you buy something we recommend we may earn an affiliate commission.

As the days get longer and the temperatures creep up, our minds are turning to lighter skincare.

Enter lotions and emulsions, a lighter take on rich moisturising creams for fresh, dewy skin These watery liquids are a staple of J-Beauty and Korean skincare. First off: what's the difference between an emulsion and a lotion and which one do you need?

In J-Beauty and K-Beauty, with their more involved skincare routines, both are quite different steps. A lotion with its lighter watery texture is usually a clear liquid similar to an essence but a bit more gel-like. An emulsion, on the other hand, is more of a thin moisturiser, lighter and runnier than your usual day cream.

“In J-beauty lotions are used to deeply hydrate the skin and prepare it for the next step,” says Dr Valentina Elguindy, dermatologist and medical advisor for J-beauty brand Forlle’d. “We think of it as a pre-serum as it helps serums and creams penetrate better, whereas emulsions are a light version of a cream formula moisturiser. They’re typically lightweight, but richer than serums,” Dr Valentina continues.

In J-beauty you would use a lotion to condition the skin straight after cleansing (as with a toner) and before additional serums and creams or moisturisers, explains Dr Valentina. As for emulsions, think of them as a moisturiser and use them as your last skincare routine step before primer and SPF .

In western beauty parlance, lotions and emulsions are often one and the same. “The terms are used interchangeably to mean a very lightweight moisturiser,” explains Micaela Nisbett, founder of London skincare brand Neighbourhood Botanicals, which launches its first lotion, Mild Mannered in May 2021.

“Emulsions can be used over serum and before moisturiser to act as a seal and a booster for your existing treatment steps or they can be a replacement for moisturiser,” says Bobbi Brown’s senior pro artist, Warren Dowdall. “As a rule of thumb, always apply your skincare from lightest texture to heaviest texture.”

Organic skincare brand Dr Hauschka this year launched three different lotion formulas (see below) for different skincare needs. They suggest using lotion in place of a moisturiser.

Which skin types can use lotions and emulsions?

Anyone can swap to a lotion or an emulsion for the summer months, but Dr Simon Jackson, co-founder of vegan sustainable skincare brand Modern Botany, says emulsions are particularly good for stressed skin. “Both formulations are non-comedogenic, but I would suggest that someone with sensitive skin or acne-prone skin would be better with the lightest formulation so would recommend an emulsion.”

Lotions and emulsions to try now

Bobbi Brown Intensive Skin Serum Radiance Emulsion, £52 for 150ml

