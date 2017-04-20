Love ELEMIS skincare? Here’s why you need to stock up now…

Anna Hunter 20 April 2017
Buy just two ELEMIS products together over the next month and you’ll be rewarded with a serious steal of a gift. Read on for the ‘need to know’...

From the now legendary Pro-Collagen Marine Cream  to the much slathered  Frangipani Monoi Body Oil , ELEMIS holds pride of price in many a British bathroom, and if it’s time you replenished your supplies, we’ve got good news for you.

Purchase just two products between today and 20th May (one to be anti-ageing skincare, so a no-brainer where ELEMIS is concerned), and you’ll receive a very chic beauty bag designed by Misha Nonoo, a champion of easy, practical yet devastatingly stylish dressing. Check out her ‘8 pieces= 22 looks’  concept to see what we mean.

The same streamlined elegance and value for money has been applied not only to her custom designed cosmetics purse, but also the contents, which have a combined worth of £62. Stashed with ELEMIS classics such as a mini Papaya Enzyme Peel and the newer Biotec Skin Energising Cleanser, the five products within will take care of your skin whether you’re dashing off on business, heading to the gym or embarking on a well-deserved mini break over the May Bank Holidays. It’s luxury on the hoof for not as much dosh as you might think.

To make the most of this nationwide offer and for more details,  visit the ELEMIS website

Explore More