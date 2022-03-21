Luxury hand sanitisers you'll never want to leave home without

Back in March we were all for grabbing any hand sanitiser we could get our mitts on (and even making our own , in desperate times) but now we’ve become sanitiser snobs (connoisseurs, if you will) and have been on the lookout for the best luxury, kind to hands sanitisers. As well as having the recommended dose of 60 per cent alcohol, this bundle has got hand-loving ingredients to boot, for sanitised, pleasingly-scented hands, cared for hands. Saltee Hands, £16 for 50ml



British brand Saltee burst into our lives with a range fruity-fragranced SPF earlier in the year and have followed with this spa-in-a-bottle scented hand cleanser. Made with 70 per cent alcohol and a blend of essential oils including neroli, this hydrates hands as well as killing bacteria. Neroli is known to soothe anxiety so if you’re feeling apprehensive about the return to your commute, this is one to keep nearby. Buy it now Kloris Soothing No-Rinse CBD Hand Sanitiser, £30 for 200ml



60 per cent alcohol, aloe vera and bergamot come together in this sanitiser, along with 1000mg of CBD isolate to reduce inflammation in the skin and actively strengthen the skin’s barrier. If you want to use it on the go too, it also comes in a pocket-sized 30ml bottle for £9. Buy it now Susanne Kaufmann Hand Spray Purif-i Sanitizing, £16 for 175ml



We know Susanne Kaufmann for luxe bath products so we're happy to see her brand into hand san too. This uses pure vegetable alcohol to sanitise hands with 62 per cent alcohol to ensure germs are banished. Arnica and precious silk proteins moisturise the hands making it extra good for dry hands. Buy it now Guerlain Abeille Royale Soft Hands Hygiene Gel, £22 for 40ml



If there's a more high-end hand sanitiser than a Guerlain one, we're yet to find it. Made with honey concentrate this both cleanses hands and keeps them hydrated with zero stickiness, despite the honey inclusion. Buy it now Land and Water Alcohol Hand Gel, £15 for 250ml



This midnight blue bottle might exude Scandi-cool, but it’s in fact made in the Britsh Isles, with bottles made from 100 per cent post-consumer recycled plastic. It has 62 per cent alcohol and antibacterial lavender inside That’s not all though. It also has hydrating spike moss extract and soothing aloe vera to restore skin, while antiseptic cedarwood and immune-boosting frankincense essential oils enhance natural defences. Buy it now We Are Paradoxx Anti-Bacterial Hand Spray, £6.50 for 75ml

This not only looks stylish but include tea tree oil to soothe skin, plus 70 per cent alcohol. The spray formula means it sinks in easily and it's available in a large 200ml dispenser too to keep by your front door when you get in. Buy now This Works Stress Check Clean Hands Gel, £15.50 for 500ml

Nothing prepares us better for a good sleep than This Works' Deep Sleep spray and we have equally calming hopes for this hand sanitiser. It has hyaluronic acid in it to hydrate as well as soothing lavender, camomile and neroli to combat irritation and to smell delightful. It comes in a handbag-friendly 60ml too. Buy it now Purdy and Figg Citrus Hand Sanitiser Spray, £5.99 for 50ml

For an uplifting spray try this pink grapefruit, sweet orange and naiouli flower concoction with 70 per cent alcohol. The bottle is glass and they sell 250ml refill bottles too to keep it topped up. Buy it now Bybi Clean Hands Moisturising Antibacterial Spray, £5.50 for 30ml



Not as pricey as some of the others, but just as luxe, vegan skincare brand Bybi's hand-san offering lives in a baby pink bottle with gold lettering (so far, so cool), smells of lavender and contains 65 per cent alcohol to reduce levels of bacteria at the same time as soothing the hands. It's a spray formula that absorbs in seconds. An absolute handbag staple. Buy it now Margaret Dabbs Hand Sanitiser, £25 for 200ml



It wouldn’t be a hand-sanitiser edit without Margaret Dabbs. This pretty yellow bottle is enriched with hemp seed oil and seaweed extract to soothe the skin. This cleanser not only contains 65 per cent alcohol but within the formulation there’s also white water lily which has been shown to have powerful antibacterial properties, says Shabir Daya, pharmacist and co-founder of victoriahealth.com. "This hand sanitiser also helps to moisturise hands - many alcohol-based sanitisers dry the hands resulting in cracks from which infection-causing organisms can spread into the body," he says. Buy it now Indeora Hyaluronic Hand Sanitser, €7.99



Made in Ireland this has taken skincare ingredients and put it into handcart with hydrating hyaluronic acid added on top of the 75 per cent alcohol. Bisabalol oils are in the mix too to really penetrate moisture into the hands. It has sweet orange essential oils in there which contribute to the citrus-scent. Buy it now

Neal’s Yard Remedies Natural Defence Hand Rub Flip Top, £5.75 for 40ml



With 70 per cent alcohol and purifying essential oils such as niaouli, lemongrass and witch hazel, this all-natural gel option leaves hands feeling fresh and clean with zero stickiness. Buy it now Aesop Resurrection Rinse-Free Hand Wash, £7 for 50ml

