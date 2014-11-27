Make your way to the Indeed Labs event today

The Glossy Posse are excited to report that throughout today Canadian skincare brand Indeed Labs are hosting a pop up event offering one-to-one ‘how-to’ applications of their revolutionary skin perfector, nanoblur, alongside sampling a selection of their other fantastic skincare secrets.

A revolutionary product, nanoblur works to instantly ‘blur’ and smooth over any visible pores and shines and imperfections, leaving skin smooth and flawless with a natural matte finish.

Formulated with advanced optical prism technology, once applied this product works by diffusing light in a multitude of directions, creating a smoothing effect on the skin - similar to the perfectly primed effect of an expertly airbrushed photo. In fact it’s so effective it was originally developed for on-screen sirens to help smooth out HD-visible imperfections, that were previously not detectable with film - oh yeah, it’s that good.

For those who are able to attend you will be given the opportunity to put these super smoothing claims to the test through a consultation with an experienced makeup artist. However, If you've already perfected your complexion don't worry because one of the beauties of nanoblur is that it can be worn both underneath as well as on top of makeup. Indeed the water-based formula fits into any daily skin care routine and can be patted over liquid makeup, placed under powder makeup or even mixed together with your daily moisturiser to give a gorgeous dewy finish.

For an even more in-depth expert opinion, attendees will also have the chance to chat to Dia Foley, Indeed Labs VP. Following this you can then upload your instantly flawless results to social media using the #nanoblurred booth on site - not to mention each attendee will also receive a voucher giving £7 off your imminent nanoblur purchase, valid until the 31st December.

The Indeed Labs event is taking place today, 11.30am-3pm in Golden Square, Soho, London