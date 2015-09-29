Marc Jacobs Decadence: the perfect perfume for party season

Ayesha Muttucumaru 29 September 2015
marc-jacobs-decadence

This season we’ll be dipping and dabbling between Marc Jacobs Daisy and a bit of Decadence: the ideal new accessory to your LBD...

Looking for a new season fragrance? Marc Jacobs Decadence is without a doubt one of our favourite perfume launches of the year.

Rich, sultry and just a little bit, well, saucy, its sweet full-bodied scent is as head-turning as its bottle - an emerald green interpretation of one of Marc Jacobs’ iconic handbags that’ll put your favourite clutch to shame. Adorned with a textured arched python cap, a gold chain and black silky tassel, it has the trademark style of Daisy, but rather this time is brimming with the sophistication of a Merlot rather than a Rose.

MORE GLOSS: Meet the gold standard in highlighting makeup by NARS...

More than just a pretty bottle though, top notes of Italian plum, iris and saffron; a heart of Bulgarian rose, jasmine sambac and orris and base notes of liquid amber, vetiver and papyrus woods, make for a combination of opulent and sultry components that’ll have you hooked at first spritz. We certainly are.

Marc Jacobs Decadence, from £49, is available to  buy online here .

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @Ayesha_Muttu .

Like this? Sign up for our newsletters to receive similar content to your inbox


You may also like

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Glossy Picks: our latest beauty and wellness favourites tried and tested

Glossy Picks: New beauty and wellness launches May 2022


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

More Gloss

Hair

How to protect hair in the sun (and 10 hair treatments to help you do it)

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Hair

How I created Kate Moss' courtroom and Jubilee hair, by her go-to colourist

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Beauty

Hailey Bieber's skincare brand - Rhode - has launched!

Explore More