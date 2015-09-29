Marc Jacobs Decadence: the perfect perfume for party season

Looking for a new season fragrance? Marc Jacobs Decadence is without a doubt one of our favourite perfume launches of the year.

Rich, sultry and just a little bit, well, saucy, its sweet full-bodied scent is as head-turning as its bottle - an emerald green interpretation of one of Marc Jacobs’ iconic handbags that’ll put your favourite clutch to shame. Adorned with a textured arched python cap, a gold chain and black silky tassel, it has the trademark style of Daisy, but rather this time is brimming with the sophistication of a Merlot rather than a Rose.

More than just a pretty bottle though, top notes of Italian plum, iris and saffron; a heart of Bulgarian rose, jasmine sambac and orris and base notes of liquid amber, vetiver and papyrus woods, make for a combination of opulent and sultry components that’ll have you hooked at first spritz. We certainly are.

Marc Jacobs Decadence, from £49, is available to buy online here .

