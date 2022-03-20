12 beauty buys Margot Robbie always uses to get her glow

If you buy something we write about we may earn an affiliate commission. Even back in 2008 when she was in Neighbours, actress Margot Robbie, 30, always had an A-list glow. Known for her flawless, dewy skin, she always looks luminous, favouring a natural makeup look that lets her peachy skin shine through. A radiant base and a lightly smoked eye are her go-to look and that's definitely a style we can get on board with for summer. Dreaming of copying her effortless vibe, we did a bit of digging to unearth the skincare Margot keeps in her arsenal, alongside the makeup and haircare essentials her glam squad use on her. From lightweight moisturisers to a selection of hydrating mists, here are her must-haves, from ultra-luxe to affordable. The firming mask: 111 Skin Celestial Black Diamond Lifting and Firming Mask, £140 for four

Margot isn’t the only celebrity fan of this bio-cellulose feel sheet mask; Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Kim Kardashian have also shared their love of it. Margot told Women’s Health UK That it was her makeup artist Pati Dubroff her turned her on to the masks. “111 Skin masks are amazing. When I’m having my hair done before a big event I’ll slip one one to prep my skin for makeup.” Buy now The brightening pads: Peter Thomas Roth Max Complexion Correction Pads, £29.95 for 60 pads

Slightly more affordable, these peach bellini-scented pads contain salicylic acid and glycolic acid to help clear skin of blackheads and refine pores, banishing dead skin cells and managing oil in one swoop. “I came across these by chance and now I’m never without them,” she told Women’s Health UK. “They make my skin feel noticeably better.” Buy now The staple moisturiser: Bloc Hydrate Your Skin Moisturiser, $60 AUSD

Aussie dermatologist skincare brand Bloc is a favourite of Margot’s, who calls this thirst-quenching moisturiser one of her “go-tos”. The brand fuses science-backed knowledge with natural ingredients and counts sustainability as a top priority, offering the option to offset carbon omissions with every online purchase, by simply ticking a box. The formula has aloe vera in for a big drink for the skin – that’ll be why Margot always looks so dewy! Thankfully Bloc ships to the UK if you want to get your hands on it. Buy now The luxury eye cream: La Prairie Pure Gold Cellular Radiance Eye Cream, £512

Admittedly somewhat out of most people's budget... “Dabbing this around my eyes always makes a big difference,” Margot told Women's Health UK. It diffuses light in the under eye area to make it more luminous, designed to recreate the glow our skin has at golden hour. For a less eye-wateringly expensive eye cream that diffuses light under the eyes, give Murad's Vita-C Dark Circles Corrector , £56, a go. Buy now The refreshing face mist: Caudalie Beauty Elixir, £32

As a native Aussie, Margot is used to extreme heat. To keep her cool, she told Elle UK that she uses this spritz. Far from just cooling the skin, it has ingredients such as grape extract, rose extract and organic mint balm to minimise the appearance of pores and hydrate at the same time. "I keep this hydrating spray in my bag at all times; I mist it on like crazy! It has an amazing herbal scent that wakes me up." Buy now The hydrating face mist: Aesop Immediate Moisture Facial Hydrosol, £17

A woman after our own hearts, one facial mist isn't enough. "Aesop has really good facial mists that I have in my bag all the time because my skin gets so dry," Margot told Byrdie . Buy now The gets-everything off cleanser: Lancer The Method Cleanse Normal-Combination, £52

Margot told Vogue that her biggest skincare rule is taking her makeup off every night and this lightly foaming cleanser is her weapon of choice. It has amino acids in and aloe vera (seemingly a favourite ingredient of Margot's). "I use Dr. Lancer's cleanser. I'm anal-retentive about having really clean skin. Especially with my job, where they just layer makeup on and on and on." Buy now The tinted SPF: Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30, £35

In her 73 questions video with Vogue, Margot Robbie said that sunscreen is the Australian beauty ritual she follows every day. She has previously sung the praises of Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Natural Skin Perfector SPF 30, telling Elle, " "For every day I use Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser." Buy now The budget hairspray: Tresemme Freeze Hold Hair Spray, £4.99

Stylist Bryce Scarlett,who created Margot's loosely waved bob for this year's Golden Globes, as well as her polished 2020 Oscars and Baftas looks, said he used this high street hairspray to lock in her chic updo at the 2020 Baftas.

The gentle dry shampoo: Klorane Dry Shampoo with Oat Milk, £9.99

When she’s doing her own hair, Margot reaches for this dry shampoo, telling British Vogue it’s another item she “can’t live without”. The oat milk softens and protects, absorbing oil and eking extra days out of your blow dry. If we had the world’s best stylists doing our hair, we’d try and make it last longer too… Buy now The nourishing lip balm: Burt’s Bees Tinted Lip Balm, £5.99

On the red carpet Margot normally opts for a bold red or a barely there nude, but in day to day life she’s all about fuss-free, tinted lip balms. “For a little lip colour I’ll just use the tinted lip balms by Burt’s Bees,” she told British Vogue. Buy now The long-lasting foundation: Suqqu The Cream Foundation, £68