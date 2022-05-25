Masterclass: Declutter your skincare routine with Dr Anita Sturnham. Get a £150 Decree skincare goodie bag when you sign up!

25 May 2022
Feeling overwhelmed by product choices? Dr Anita Sturnham shows you what a straightforward, but effective, skincare regime should really look like at our latest online class - live and available on catch up

Having spent years analysing people’s skin as a surgeon and skin specialist, Dr Anita Sturnham knows what skin really and truly needs. She set up her London clinic, the  Nuriss clinic , and her skincare brand,  Decree , to help all ages, genders and skin types to improve their skin health.

She has earned the nickname Dr Declutter for her skincare philosophy that products should be smart, scientific and straightforward. One of the first things she does when a new client comes to her clinic is to ask them to bring all the products they use, so she can advise as to whether they are truly working. Often what happens is a major declutter, she tells us, and clients leave with a simplified (and often less costly) regime that helps them towards the healthiest skin of their life.

During our masterclass with Dr Anita you'll learn:

  • How your skin works, what it needs and when
  • Why your skin thrives on a simple, consistent regime
  • How to declutter your skincare routine and reveal your best skin yet

What’s included in your ticket:

Ahead of the masterclass, you will receive a brilliant luxury Decree goodie bag worth £150 the  Decree The Daily Discovery Set.

This fabulous kit contains the entire Decree skincare range in handy travel sizes that will last you two weeks. They are all housed in a gorgeous, waterproof zip bag. Inside you will find:

  • Decree Light Cleanse
  • Decree Deep Cleanse
  • Decree Preparatory Mist
  • Decree Protect Elixir
  • Decree Treat Tincture
  • Decree Peptide Emollient Veil
  • Decree Airbrushing Acid
  • Decree Replenishing Paste

Event details - how to sign up!

Date: Wednesday 15th June, 7-7:45pm BST

Ticket price: £30

Where: Join via Zoom

Sign up via Eventbrite now - hurry spaces are limited!

*Please note that goodie bags can only be shipped to UK addresses. Goodie bags are shipped by Decree skincare, which makes every effort to ensure your products arrive ahead of time.


