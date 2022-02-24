How to age better: join our masterclass with Dr Paris Acharya and win £1000 treatment voucher

We all know that as we age, our collagen production slows declines and we lose plumpness in the face. It can make up look a little more drawn and tired than we'd like especially around our eyes, cheeks and nose-to-mouth area. The mid-face one of the most common concerns treated by Dr Paris Acharya of the Waterhouse Young clinic in central London. We're delighted to give you the chance to meet her at our online masterclass when she will be sharing her insider secrets on holding back the ageing process and achieving natural-looking results to restore lost volume

Dr Paris will be sharing her extensive knowledge on aesthetic procedures, explaining which ones work best to restore lost volume. She will also be showing plumping procedures such as filler (don't worry, if there are needles, we'll give you plenty of warning) and some real-life before and after photos. If you're curious about tweakments or simply want to know more about needle-free options, this is an event not to miss.

This event - which you can attend live or on catch-up – comes with a goodie bag worth £128. For those attending live, one of you will be randomly selected to receive an additional £1000 worth of treatments.

Dr Paris has more than ten years of experience in treatments focusing on the jaw and face. She holds doctorates in both dentistry and medicine, a combination that gives her a unique understanding of facial anatomy. She's known as one of London's top practitioners in aesthetics. Join us for this one-off chance to put all your questions about skin restoration to a top industry professional

What's in the goodie bag?

* £100 off voucher off your first treatment at Waterhouse Young, from Hydrafacials to injectables (following a consultation to assess suitability).

* Travel-sized Teoxane RHA Serum firming concentrate worth £28

* PLUS! one attendee of the live event will win a £1000 Waterhouse Young gift voucher. The winner will be randomly selected during the live masterclass. Valid on treatments with Dr Paris and subject to a consultation to confirm suitability. No cash alternative and cannot be exchanged. Valid until 01.09.22

Join us for this one-off chance to put all your questions about skin restoration to a top industry professional.

Event details

When: Monday 7 March 2022, 6.30-7:15pm GMT

Where: Join via video link

Ticket price: £15 (includes £100 treatment voucher and Teoxane product of choice)

* Voucher is redeemable at Waterhouse Young It cannot be exchanged and is only redeemable against treatments not retail and cannot be used in combination with another offer.