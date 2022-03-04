Masterclass: How to get instant results for eye bags and dark circles. Sign up and get a £140 goodie bag

18 August 2021
Join Get The Gloss expert Dr. Emily MacGregor for an evening devoted to bright eyes - and an unmissable goodie bag

Dark circles, under-eye shadows and hooded eyes can make us look tired and they are some of the most common issues Dr. Emily MacGregor  treats. We’re delighted to welcome Dr. Emily to host our latest online masterclass live from her Story Clinic in London’s Marylebone . She’ll be talking us through the most common eye area issues, explaining which tweatments bring instant results, plus what to realistically expect from skincare.

With your ticket, you’ll receive a clinical-grade eye cream worth £104.50 from top professional skincare brand Revision Skincare. D·E·J Eye Cream  is an advanced and comprehensive, anti-aging treatment for the eyes. It’s designed to work for all skin types but is ideal for those with sensitive skin. You’ll also receive a £40 treatment voucher.*

Dr. Emily is the Founder of  London Aesthetic Clinic STORY  and a skilled injector. As part of the masterclass, she'll be demonstrating an undereye filler live! (Don’t worry, if you don’t want to watch this part we’ll give you plenty of warning about when to look away). You’ll be able to see just what’s involved as well as before and after results.

Join us for this one-off chance to put all your questions about skin rejuvenation to a top industry professional. Hurry, spaces are extremely limited. Sign up to reserve your spot now.

Event details

When: Wednesday 1st September 2021, 6.30-7.15pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom

Tickets: £15 (includes eye cream and £40 voucher) or £7.50 tickets with voucher only, plus Eventbrite booking fee NB THE EYE CREAM GOODIE BAG TICKETS HAVE NOW SOLD OUT. TO ATTEND THE EVENT AND RECEIVE YOUR £40 VOUCHER £7.50 TICKETS ARE STILL AVAILABLE.

Book now via Eventbrite

How to find your Zoom link? Please log in to your Eventbrite account to find your Zoom link on the day of the class or click through any of your reminder emails.

Story Clinic makes every effort to ship your products to arrive ahead of the masterclass. Please bear with us in case of postal delays.

* Voucher is redeemable at  Story Clinics . It cannot be exchanged and is only redeemable against treatments not retail and cannot be used in combination with another offer. Offer expires 31 August 2022.


