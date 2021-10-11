Masterclass: Join our facial-a-long with Skingredients and get £75 worth of skincare!

11 October 2021
skingredients-1

We’ve teamed up with top facialist Jennifer Rock of Skingredients for an online evening of skindulgence. Hurry, spaces are limited!

We’re giving you the chance to join top dermal facialist, author and Skingredients ' founder Jennifer Rock  for a truly indulgent online evening of skincare tips and techniques.

Sign up now and receive your great goodie bag containing Skingredients Preprobiotic Cleanse , £26, and Skingredients Skin Veg Serum,  £49 – both full size and refillable!

What you’ll learn:

* Facial-a-long. Using the Skingredients products in your goodie bag**, Jennifer will be guiding us through a facial routine (cameras on or off, up to you) and sharing techniques to be your own facialist at home.

*  Meet the rockstar ingredients for your skin. From probiotics to acids and vitamins Jennifer explains what your skin really needs

* Your personal skincare questions answered by one of the most experienced skin experts.

* Exclusive Skingredients discount code shared at the end of the class

Jennifer’s mission is to spread the education of skin. Also known as 'The Skin Nerd', she spent many years working for prestigious international skincare brands as a facialist and brand educator. In 2019, she launched her Skingredients range, made up of all of the key ingredients and actives that skin truly needs. Jennifer likens it to a balanced dinner plate – packing protein, good fats, probiotics, and vitamins into your daily skincare routine. She is also the author of the number-one non-fiction bestseller The  Skin Nerd: Your Straight-Talking Guide to Feeding, Protecting and Respecting Your Skin  and The Skin Nerd Philosophy: Your Expert Guide to Skin Health.

Event details:

When: Tuesday 19 October 2021 6.30pm-7.15pm BST

Where: Join via Zoom link (please check your Eventbrite reminder emails ahead of the class to find your link)

Tickets: £20 (includes goodie bag**) plus £2.25 Eventbrite booking fee.

Sign up now: via Eventbrite 

** products despatched by Skingredients. Please note that Skingredients makes every effort to have your products with you before the class, but please bear with us during any postal delays.


