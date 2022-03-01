Virtual event: understanding acne with psychodermatologist Dr Alia Ahmed

We all know that there’s a link between our skin and how we feel, but there’s perhaps no one who understands this better than Dr Alia Ahmed. She is a leading skin specialist who is uniquely dual-qualified in both dermatology and psychology. Now we’re giving you the chance to meet her when you sign up for our latest online class.

You’ll learn all about the skin/mind connection, especially the effects of stress, and how to build a skincare routine to treat acne. There’ll also be the chance to put your skincare questions to Dr Alia in a Q&A.

Your ticket comes with an impressive goodie bag of 9 products from Tolpa, a natural beauty brand with a medical heritage. It has just landed in the UK and is a best-seller in its native Poland, where in the last year 4.5 million of its cult 3 Enzyme Peel have sold in the past year alone.

Your products, worth £78, come from Tolpa’s Sebio blemish-proofing range:

Tolpa Sebio Normalising Moisturising Cream

Tolpa Sebio Face Wash Gel 3 Enzymes

Tolpa Sebio 3 Enzyme Peel (travel size)

Tolpa Sebio Micro Exfoliating Toner 3 Enzymes

Tolpa Sebio Anti Blackhead Enzymatic Cream

Tolpa Tolpa Sebio Max Effect Effervescent Gel Scrub

Tolpa Sebio Max Effect Exfoliating Concentrate

Tolpa Sebio Max Effect Gommage Exfoliating Mask with Silver

Tolpa Sebio+ CICA Correcting Cream

Hurry! What are you waiting for, sign up now!

Event details:

When: Thursday 28 October 2021, 6.30-7.15pm

Where: Join over Zoom (please check your reminder emails from Eventbrite for your link)

Tickets: £15 plus Eventbrite booking fee

Sign up here via Eventbrite

* Products shipped by Tolpa, who makes every effort to get your products to you ahead of the sessions. Please bear with us at times of postal delays.