Matrixyl - the anti-wrinkle 'miracle' ingredient

A recent study by Professor Ian Hamley has revealed that younger-looking skin may in fact cost you less than you think.



Meet Matrixyl, your new wrinkle-busting BFF - a miracle youth-boosting peptide that has been proven to plump up, rejuvenate and give the appearance of more youthful looking skin.



According to research published in the journal Molecular Pharmaceutics, when used in high enough concentrations, the peptide can greatly increase the amount of collagen in the skin. And the good news is it’s a component found in an array of high street anti-ageing creams.



But how does it work? According to Dermatologist Dr Nick Lowe, “Matrixyl is a lipopeptide, i.e. a peptide that is coupled with a lipid, which allows it to penetrate into the layers of the skin. It reduces the breakdown of collagen and stimulates the production of new collagen in the skin too, making it look smoother and tighter.”



So which products on the market right now can turn back the clock, without breaking the bank? We’ve picked out some of the high street buys that contain this wonder-peptide - it might even be on your bathroom shelf already.



Olay Regenerist Daily 3 Point Treatment Cream , £29.99

LP Skin Therapy Re-affirm Eye Serum , £25 and Overnight Replenish Cream £35

FILORGA Time-Filler , £54, and Lip Structure , £38

Skin Doctors Cosmeceuticals YouthCell Youth Activating Cream , £20.97

Tranquility Skincare Youth Re-Surge Anti Wrinkle Cream , £30

Sarah Chapman Eye Recovery , from £13

Soap & Glory Make Yourself Youthful Super Rejuvenating Face Serum , £16

However, before you rush out credit card in hand, Dr Lowe advises caution. “The benefits of matrixyl are great, however you should look for a cream that contains ingredients which also protect the skin from other factors responsible for collagen breakdown, such as sunlight, UVA rays and environmental damage.” Therefore, look for a product that contains a good quality SPF and anti-oxidants too.



Dr Lowe adds: “An anti-ageing cream will not work with just one or two ingredients. You need to combine a variety of effective ingredients to see the best results”. We suggest trying out the Dr Nick Lowe The Secret is Out Lifting Cream , £25.49, which has an SPF of 15 and a cocktail of effective anti-oxidants such as raspberry leaf extract, in addition to matrixyl and the precursor needed to build collagen – glucose amino glycans.