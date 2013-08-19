Meet the Leading Ladies of M&S

We certainly weren’t complaining when Britain’s favourite department store splashed the delicious David Gandy and ravishing Ryan Reynolds across its shop fronts. There’s no doubt that Rosie-Huntington Whiteley and Twiggy represent beautiful Britain at every age, and, quite frankly, Myleene could rival any Bond Girl emerging from the surf in THAT bikini. But Marks and Spencer's Autumn 2013 campaign has quite literally blown some of its past advertisements out of the water. Meet the Leading Ladies…

Actually, you probably know most of them already, but it’s highly unlikely that you’ve witnessed them gathered together in a celebration of their diverse and awe-inspiring glory (unless you broke onto the top secret campaign set or have been lucky enough to attend a particularly prestigious party). In a refreshing new take on British heritage and values, M&S’s new collection is showcased by an influential group of UK pacesetters and tastemakers.

There’s Olympic boxing gold medallist Nicola Adams, former Royal Ballet principal ballerina and children’s author Darcey Bussell CBE, and award-winning singer-songwriter and Royal favourite Ellie Goulding. Also striking a powerful pose is acid-attack victim and charity campaigner Katie Piper, acclaimed Bangladeshi-born, British-raised author Monica Ali, Brit-award nominated singer and Gospel Choir leader Laura Mvula and CEO of Save the Children Jasmine Whitbread.

That’s not to mention Nurse of the Year 2011 and founder of charity PEPAIDS Helen Allen, Tracey Emin CBE and Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren. Finally, bringing some fearsome, flame-haired fashion credentials to the table are model, mother and musician Karen Elson and creative director of US Vogue Grace Coddington. Self-assured, highly successful and at the top of their respective fields, these women don’t just look good, they DO good.