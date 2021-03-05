Why we're swapping our regular face spritz for a microbiome mist

One of the hottest topics in wellness right now is the microbiome. We’ve all heard about ' gut microbiome ', the colony of bacteria in our gut, but did you know that your skin has it's own bug ecosystem too, the skin microbiome? And similar to gut health , having a healthy and diverse collection of microbes on our skin is key to a glowing and flare-up free complexion.

A healthy gut microbiome plays an important part in a strong skin barrier , as Marie Drago, founder of microbiome skincare brand Gallinée explains.

"Your skin microbiome is your first line of defence,” she says. “It’s the community of microorganisms living on your skin and they have two roles: communicating with your immune system to manage inflammation and defending your skin against aggression.”

One super simple way to look after your skin microbiome daily is with a microbiome mist, which gives the skin a dose of probiotics – good bacteria – as well as prebiotics, the food that helps good bacteria to flourish, often from fermented sources such as vinegar or kombucha (the same thing you'd feed your gut with, although of course made safe for your face!). Think of pro- and prebiotics as cheerleaders for good bacteria and chimes of doom for bad, inflammatory bugs.

Right now we need them in spades. The way we live, when we're short on sleep, exposed to pollution , have a less-than-healthy diet, sun exposure or if we use harsh abrasive skincare, affects our microbiome. “As soon as the microbiome is unbalanced we can have skin problems,” explains Dr Sophie Shotter of Iluminate Skin Clinic in Kent.

You'll know if your bug party is invaded by unwanted gate crashers if you start seeing more inflammation, such as sensitive, red and itchy skin. If your microbiome is overly compromised, it's more open to invaders, particularly the bacteria responsible for acne and eczema , she explains.

"The trend for microbiome mists is in answer to how much our microbiome is mistreated by our modern lifestyle, pollution and stress,” adds Marie. “It makes sense to be able to replenish it during the day and a mist/spray is perfect for that.”

Gallinee's cult Face Vinegar is one of our favourite microbiome-friendly toners, and now it's available in as a mist ( Gallinée's Face Vinegar in Spray , £24). In recent weeks both Beauty Pie and Drunk Elephant have launched their own microbiome mists in the form of Beauty Pie's Uber Youth Super Elixir Microbiome Mist-On Serum , members £17.43, non-members £80 and Drunk Elephant's Sweet Biome Fermented Sake Spray , £35.

When should you use a microbiome mist?

“Think of your facial mist as the final step in your skincare routine, to be used after your full skincare routine and before your makeup application,” says Dr Howard Murad, founder of Murad skincare. Microbiome mists can also act as makeup setting sprays or throughout the day to hydrate the skin, he adds.

Microbiome mists to buy now