Microcurrent facial: at home tools for toned and firm skin

If you're looking to achieve the toning, plumping results of an in-clinic microcurrent facial (sometimes called CACI facials - Computer Aided Cosmetology Instrument), from the comfort of your home, you're in luck! This year has seen a rise in launches of at-home microcurrent facial tools with both the Foreo Bear and the Bear Mini, along with Magnitone's LiftOff MicroCurrent Facial Toning and Lifting tool launching in the last few months.

Celebrities including Jennifer Aniston, JLo, Meryl Streep and Kate Hudson are all reportedly fans of microcurrent facials, but what does microcurrent do?

"Microcurrent devices send out a low voltage current into the skin," explains Dr Sophie Shotter of the Illuminate Skin Clinic in Kent. "This can apparently stimulate energy production, stimulating collagen and elastin production and giving a firming and slightly lifting result."

Skincare expert and London facialist Lauren Hughes , who performs microcurrent facials in her East London clinic, told us: "The pulses of electricity penetrate into the skin to stimulate blood circulation and send vital nutrients and oxygen to regenerate cells and increase cell turnover. This naturally boosts collagen and elastin production which keeps our skin looking plump, lifted and youthful."

What to look for in an at-home microcurrent device

Lauren suggests opting for a tool with different intensity settings so you can increase the power of the treatment over time. Higher settings can sometimes cause a small shock – the shocks aren't dangerous but can feel a little uncomfortable and are most common on thinner areas of skin such as the forehead. "Using a microcurrent device is a similar principle to working out your muscles at the gym; you increase the weights over time to see better results."

All microcurrent devices need a water-based conductive gel to allow the currents to conduct into the muscles. The devices often come with a gel and you can buy them separately if you need a top-up – we'd recommend F oreo's Serum Serum Serum , £48.

How to use a microcurrent tool

Before taking to your face, clean it with a non-oily cleanser and make sure it's completely clear of residue because oils can act as a barrier to the electrical current. Once your skin is prepped, apply your conductive gel as if it were your usual serum and move your device in sweeping movements over the areas you want to treat. Many come with app guidance and tutorials as well as pre-programmed time sessions to follow.

How often to use a microcurrent tool

Because the power is less than an in-clinic device, little and often is the way to go when it comes to using the tool. "I suggest every other day for the first few weeks and then using it twice a week after that will maintain the results and get better and better as you increase the intensity level because the results are cumulative,: says Lauren.

Who can use microcurent?

Microcurrent facials are good for younger skin that is showing the first signs of ageing because microcurrent devices tone the muscles beneath the skin for a lifting effect. If it's skin laxity (that sagging that happens with age) you're looking to fix the lifting results will be potentially less visible from your microurrent device. "It can be a useful rejuvenation tactic to help prevent ageing in young skin, but if you already have laxity there will be other devices that offer more bang for buck. I'd suggest NEWA or Sensilift radiofrequency tools for older skin."

However, older skin you can still benefit from the collagen-stimulating benefits off microcurrent, which stimulates ATP, the cells' batteries (which power among other things, the fibroblasts that make collagen and elastin) and as some devices also have a massaging function they can promote an immediate glow and improve blood flow.

Here are the latest microcurrent facial tools

The new one: Magnitone LiftOff MicroCurrent Facial Toning and Lifting, £60