Glossy Posse Picks: the products we've loved this October

At GTG Towers, we count ourselves very fortunate to have a bevy of beauty’s newest and most exciting products entering our doors everyday to try, test and review for our amazing readers. Some products are good, some not-so-good and some great - so great in fact that they take up permanent residency in our makeup bags and upon our bathroom shelves. So, which ones have recently made their way into our essential everyday edits? These are the beauty buys that the Glossy Posse has fallen head over heels for this month... Susannah Taylor, Editor-in-chief bareMinerals Stroke of Light Eye Brightener

“I'm afraid I've never been a fan of YSL's Touche Eclat. I find it leaves white rims round my eyes and I can't find a shade of it that suits me. However, I'm always on the hunt for a brilliant concealer/under eye brightener and I think I've found it. This one from bareMinerals in Luminous 2 is the perfect shade for me and leaves a veil around the eyes rather than a thick coating. It lifts the under eyes and somehow disguises lines without looking caked. It may not be thick enough for dark dark circles, but for me it's perfection.” £22. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: How to address hyperpigmentation with Ruby Hammer Judy Johnson, Managing Editor Balance Me Limited Edition Super Moisturising Hand Cream

“If it's true that your hands are a real giveaway of your age, I'm in trouble; I neglect mine due to, in part, laziness, and a dislike of anything but a squeaky clean hands, be they dry or otherwise. However, like any good beauty addict I am trying to right my ways and after moving house just before the cold weather hit (it's amazing how much moving cardboard boxes can destroy your skin) I needed moisture more than ever. Enter, this limited edition of Balance Me's Super Moisturising Hand Cream; I'm a big fan of the natural brand and this product certainly doesn't disappoint, both in formula and its golden printed packaging to mark their 10th anniversary. “With a shea butter and lanolin base as well as all the deliciously soothing essential oils you could think of, it truly is a superhero for sore skin and instantly melts in to leave hands looking and feeling softer and, dare I say it, younger. By the time I've finished the tube my skin will be so supple I'm sure to require ID wherever I go.” From £7.50. Buy online . Sarah McGinnis, Art Editor Votary Rose Maroc and Sandalwood Facial Oil

“This month, I have been absolutely obsessed with the new Votary facial oils created by top makeup artist Arabella Preston . I love the luxurious feeling of applying a facial oil and it can really help to brighten up tired or dull skin and restore moisture as we head into the winter months. “Although a pricier investment, it’s long-lasting as you only need 4-5 drops each evening. I'm really seeing a difference in the appearance of my skin - it’s a lot less dry and when used at night, it works its essential oil magic to give you a fresh and glowy complexion by morning. I am loving the Rose Maroc and Sandalwood blend at the moment, but Neroli & Myrrh is next on the list!” £65. Buy online . Alecka Micklewright, Business Development Manager The Super Elixir and Hydrator Bottle

“I've been trialling the Super Elixir and Hydrator Bottle this month, brought to us by the good people at WelleCo. First of all, the packaging. We need to take a moment for the packaging. The black box adorned with ribbon opens to reveal a weighty glass caddy which is incredibly luxurious, so much so that I felt a bit underdressed drinking this concoction in just my workout gear. This truly is the Net-a-Porter equivalent of nutritional goodness. So, onto the contents. The colour might be a little off-putting for some of you (it's wasabi green), but it honestly tastes so much better than some of the other powders out there that I’ve tried and it is genuinely good for you with its mixture of super greens, Chinese herbs, digestive enzymes and members of the maitake mushroom family (whoever they are!). “To serve: mix 2 teaspoons with enough (cold) water to fill the hydrator bottle and watch as you morph into ‘The Body’ overnight....okay okay, I'm going to give it a few weeks.” The Super Elixir is £96 and the Hydrator Bottle is £11. MORE GLOSS: The Elle word - Elle Macpherson on health, ageing and what really works Ayesha Muttucumaru, Senior Features Writer Max Factor Velvet Volume False Lash Effect Mascara

“I have always been a huge Max Factor mascara fan with the brand’s False Lash Effect line in particular having a special place in my heart (and in my makeup bag). Its latest addition - Velvet Volume - has made for the perfect match for my clump-prone lashes; its bristles satisfyingly separate and its shape provides length and yes you’ve guessed it, lashings of volume in equal measure; and due to its new mousse formula, it doesn’t cause the usual stiffness and brittleness that other similar mascaras provide. “When used in conjunction with my trusty SUQQU Eyelash Curler , my eyes look noticeably more defined and wide awake - which has been extremely welcomed on many a dark, early morning, when my decision to repeatedly press the Snooze button has often necessitated my makeup routine to become significantly streamlined…” £8.99. Buy online . MORE GLOSS: 5 mascara mistakes you didn’t know you were making Gemma Bellman, Managing Director Prismologie Yellow Day Body Lotion

“This colourful brand has taken pride of place in my bathroom this month in the form of the Bergamot and Citrine Body Lotion. As much an object of desire as a total body treat, this bold matte yellow tube is a teaser to what's inside - a hydrating burst of bergamot and zest that re-energises me from top to (silky) toe! This hydrating lotion sits within a range of colour and gemstone-infused body products that promises to enhance your mood at different times of the day from Pink O'Clock to Indigo Interlude and I'll certainly be making time to try them all!” £35. Buy online either at Space NK or prismologie.com . Anna Hunter, Experts Editor and Features Writer Mio Liquid Yoga Space Spray

“Having been rationing the bath soak version of this product for the past month, I was delighted to discover that I could fill my entire room with calming minty lavender vibes. Somehow the fine mist is both reviving and relaxing (anything but sickly) and it’s a real tonic if you’ve got a cold, are low on energy or (shhh) are a teeny tiny smidge hungover. It clears the airways, freshens a room throughout the day and has quite a miraculous effect on concentration if you have a squirt at work. According to the savvy team at Mio, it’s also just the thing for ‘diffusing family tiffs.’ Worth a try.” £19.50, buy online MORE GLOSS: Yoga vs Pilates - which one’s for you? India Block, Commercial Assistant Topshop Glow Highlighter in Polish