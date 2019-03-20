What to buy your mum, stepmum or mum friends this Mother’s Day

A bunch of flowers and breakfast in bed are practically mandatory, but beyond that, here’s the beauty list to bookmark for Mother’s Day gift ideas that the mums in your life will use for months to come. This lot will lull her sleep, brighten her skin and generally bring the chill from Mothering Sunday onwards… Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, £70 for 50ml

One of the best retinol moisturisers around, this powerful night cream contains two different vitamin A derivatives for both a potent and slow release effect, plus a retinol booster to accelerate the fine line smoothing and collagen boosting benefits. There’s also a good whack of hydrators and antioxidants to soften and protect skin, while the packaging keeps the active ingredients stable and application hygienic. All in all, a wise buy. Buy it now Hayo'u Beauty Restorer, £38

A cooling, jade facial massage tool loved by none other than Beyoncé (and skincare enthusiast Alessandra Steinherr ), each Hayo'u ‘heart’ is unique owing to the fact that no two natural stones form in the same way. Use it to encourage skincare absorption, rev up circulation and plump and energise skin, not to mention help any mum relax at the end of the day by way of a one minute gua sha ritual . It’s a no-brainer that’ll last a lifetime. Buy it now Creed Love in White, £200 for 75ml

What do your mum and Angelina Jolie have in common? This fragrance, potentially - Creed’s Love in White is reportedly the mother-of-six’s favourite scent and with good reason. Fresh, floral and with just a hint of powdery aroma, it’s feminine yet luxurious, and with its notes including a bouquet of magnolia, rose, daffodil and iris together with a dash of refreshing citrus, it’s the perfect perfume for spring. It brings a whole new meaning to saying it with flowers… Buy it now Romilly Wilde Mother’s Day Gift Set, £160

Trinny Woodall is a fan of this natural vegan skincare range and this set combines the company’s two bestselling products at a 20 per cent saving. The Night Duty Face Cream stimulates skin cell metabolism to speed up collagen production while the Active Boost Face Oil is just the thing for dull, fatigued skin - it gives radiance a leg up and nourishes dry skin. Buy it now REN Beauty Sleep Recovery Set, £45

Not only do you save £13 when you buy the Sleep Pillow Spray and Evercalm™ Overnight Recovery Balm together as a gift but you also save pretty much any mum’s day by setting up the perfect conditions to nod off at nighttime. The pillow spray has a soporific aromatherapeutic effect thanks to a blend of lavender, hops and frankincense and the skincare balm soothes chapped, dry skin as you snooze. The dream team. Buy it now Omorovicza Daily Vitamin C, £87 for 37ml

Vitamin C is the antioxidant deemed most essential by dermatologists , and this C loaded daily serum works over time to brighten skin - wear under SPF during the day to fight free radical damage and help to prevent pigmentation. It also stimulates collagen production for plumper, smoother skin while hyaluronic acid binds water to hold in hydration. It’s an investment for sure, but it sings for its supper in terms of all-round skincare perks. Buy it now Caudalie Beauty Elixir Gift Set, £32

Beauty Elixir is one of those multitasking beauty products that’s as good for your mind as it is for your skin. I’m know for clouding myself in it in the office - the spritz itself is cooling and energizing, with a cocktail of fruit and plant extracts to brighten up both skin and mojo. It’s handy for setting makeup or creating dewiness during the day should your makeup go flaky, and this set brings a travel sized Instant Foaming Cleanser and Vinopure Skin Perfecting Mattifying Fluid along for the ride too, making it handy for hot holidays and dry plane journeys especially. Buy it now Sanoflore Organic Rosa Angelica Morning Rehydrating Concentrate Rose Serum, £24 for 30ml

You're giving roses again but in a skincare guise. This silky Rosa Damascena based serum has a soothing, antioxidant effect and is especially helpful for restoring bounce and moisture to dehydrated skin. Buy it now Elizabeth Arden White Tea Wild Rose EDT, £36 for 100ml

Soft and zesty, this is a light pick-me-up and also plays on the ‘give your mother roses’ tradition (that's cropping up a lot here). Pear blossom adds a fresh note - it's an uplifting rather than a 'heavy' rose. Buy it now Kate Somerville Exfolikate Introduction Kit, £33