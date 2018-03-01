Mother’s Day present ideas: your ultimate beauty gift guide
1 / 11
Mother’s Day beauty gift guide
If you’re struggling for Mother’s Day present inspo, you’re not alone - the day’s fast-approaching and fitting in time between work and just general life is pretty much impossible. So to help take the stress out of your shopping experience, we’ve curated our essential edit of gift ideas certain to put a smile on her face.
From blissful bath oils to beauty gadgets and jam-packed gift sets, here are our top picks.
2 / 11
REN Skincare Moroccan Rose Bath Oil, £32 for 110ml
This bath oil acts as a treat for skin and senses. Enriched with rose otto oil and geranium oil to soothe, and palmarosa oil to hydrate, it leaves limbs delicately scented and skin suppler to help release end of day tensions from both mind and body. Simply pour a small amount into your bath, kick back and zone out from the world. Dreamy.
3 / 11
Liz Earle Cleanse & Polish Hot Cloth Cleanser Lavender & Vetiver Limited Edition, £23.50 for a 150ml pump and 2 x pure cotton cloths
Dubbed ‘the calming cleanse,’ this fragrant twist of the original award-winner contains hidden depths. Alongside cocoa butter to hydrate, and rosemary and chamomile to tone and soothe, the additions of lavender and vetiver complement the formula perfectly - when inhaled in, it helps provide clarity to mind, while its conditioning formula de-stresses skin. The pure cotton cloths that come with it are gentle yet thorough, removing every scrap of makeup, dirt and grime to leave complexions squeaky clean but soft.
4 / 11
Murad Retinol Youth Renewal Night Cream, £65 for 50ml
Retinol has fast-become one of the buzzed about ingredients in beauty when it comes to slowing down the ageing process - and this supercharged product pick contains three types at the ready to help minimise lines and wrinkles. Containing a fast-acting retinoid, time-released retinol and retinol booster, it provides a potent yet non-irritative dose of the active to boost cell turnover and provide quicker and more sustained results. Also featuring peptide and antioxidant-rich red algae to improve firmness and elasticity and swertia flower extract to boost skin’s resilience, it’s a great all-rounder. Plus, receive a complimentary AHA/BHA exfoliating cleanser worth £35 with your first order*
*Not to be used in conjunction with any other offer. One per person. Offer valid on
only
5 / 11
ESPA Optimal Skin Collection, £77
The gift of a 3-step regime is the stuff of Mother’s Day dreams - especially if it comes at a reduced price too. Worth £131, but coming in at £77, it features a trio of bestsellers from the spa-inspired brand’s Optimal Skin range - the 3-in-1 ProCleanser (which also serves as an exfoliator and mask), the intensely hydrating ProSerum and nourishing yet lightweight ProMoisturiser. With formulas rich in plant, marine and aromatherapy actives, they’re designed to nourish, balance and boost radiance.
6 / 11
Jurlique Face Care Gift Set, £50
Formulated with antioxidants, botanical extracts and oils, this line-up of dry skin saviours is ideal for boosting radiance and hydration. Great used together or alone, each product has a place in either your handbag or on your bathroom shelf. For more intensive nourishment, its Moisture Replenishing Day Cream and Rose Moisture Plus Moisturising Cream Mask hit the mark; and for a post-cleanse boost, look no further than its Rosewater Balancing Mist and Activating Water Essence - the former also working particularly well for refreshing spritzes throughout the day. Worth £65.92, it comes in at £50 to provide a sizeable saving too.
7 / 11
LUNA 2 & LUNA PLAY by Foreo A Dream Come True Gift Set, £169
A beauty tech enthusiast’s dream, this four-piece set contains all the tools needed to upgrade your cleansing regime. The hybrid 2-in-1 LUNA 2 serves as both a T-Sonic facial cleansing brush and anti-ageing system to prove itself a multitasker of the highest calibre. Designed for normal skin, its cleansing brush side helps slough away dead cells, dirt and oil to boost radiance, while its reverse side uses lower-frequency vibrations to target fine lines and wrinkles. For more travel-friendly and precision cleansing, the small but mighty LUNA play provides a great option and it also comes with a refreshing Day Cleanser and silky milk Night Cleanser to complete the set. Comprehensive doesn’t even come close to describing it.
8 / 11
Mama Mio Bloomin’ Lovely Pamper Pack, £50
Shopping for a mum-to-be? You’ll make her day with this four-piece gift set. Pregnancy and breastfeeding safe, it’s packed with the most luxurious ingredients to pamper pregnant skin with. Worth £86 but priced at just £50, it includes the brand's award-winning Tummy Rub Butter, its cooling Way To Glow facial mist, elasticity-boosting Pregnancy Boob Tube and super hydrating Superstar in a Jar - ideal for areas which need a little extra love. From top-to-toe and boobs to bump, there’s something for every need.
9 / 11
Anne Semonin Daily Boost Luxury Gift Set, £49
This gift set provides the perfect duo for setting up body and mind for the start of a busy day. Containing energising jasmine and green tea and natural exfoliators, its refreshing shower gel works to smooth skin texture, while the Botanical Body Milk helps calm any post-shower dryness to leave skin silky soft.
10 / 11
Omorovicza Mother's Day Gift Set, £90
This gift set contains a trio of beautifying products to make your mum feel really special this Mother's Day. Its award-winning neroli and rose-scented Queen of Hungary Facial Mist is one of our favourites for providing a refreshing spritz of hydration throughout the day. For especially dry lips, its Perfecting Lip Balm works great as an overnight treatment and for a new springtime fragrance, look no further than Bagatelle de Gabrielle. We're sure she'll love it just as much as you will.
11 / 11
Paula's Choice Resist Anti-Aging 2% BHA Body Lotion, £31 for 210ml
The past few months have been so cold that getting my legs or arms out has been a rarity. As a result, they've been a bit neglected skincare-wise and have become both dry and bumpy. Just generally a bit rough around the edges. Something a little more hardworking than my usual bottle of body lotion is needed and this fits the bill pretty brilliantly. Containing salicylic acid to gently exfoliate roughness away and vitamin E to protect, it leaves limbs smooth and soft and ready to see the light of day.
Written in partnership with participating brands. All views are our own.
More Gloss