The new vitamin C power duo on a mission to dramatically brighten your skin

Victoria Woodhall 8 June 2020
murad-enviromental-shield-1

Dull skin and dark circles begone! Murad's newest vitamin C face and eye serums will boost your skin glow instantly

Vitamin C has rightly claimed its place as a daily powerhouse in skincare – what else can act as a potent anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, improve pigmentation and provide a base level of sun protection?

For all its power, vitamin C is something that needs to be formulated and packaged carefully to deliver on its full potential as it can easily become unstable, lose its potency and even become pro-oxidant (i.e. the opposite of what we want it to do).

Now Murad has come up with a new way to make getting your daily dose that much more effective. Step forward Vita-C Complex, a blend of two types of vitamin C and the body's so-called master-anti-oxidant glutathione. Together they give a high level of absorbable anti-oxidant protection and brightness.

You can find it in two new products  Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum , £72 and  Vita-C Dark Circle Corrector , £56, which also contain particles that diffuse light to immediately brighten the skin.

What is Vita-C Complex?

It sounds fancy and it is! Firstly you have gold-stabilised pure l-ascorbic acid. Gold stabilising is (you guessed it) an ultra-stable way of delivering vitamin C that keeps it super potent, giving a 55 per cent higher antioxidant defence than traditional vitamin C, according to Murad.

Next, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD), which is a vitamin C derivative whose superpowers are great bioavailability (meaning the body finds it easy to use) and absorption as well as UV protection.

Lastly, you have glutathione, a clever antioxidant that works in synergy with vitamin C to recycle it, giving it extra life in your skin.

So far, so science, but what are the products actually like?

Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum, £72

Two of the biggest brightening power players combine in this in this light gel serum – glycolic acid and vitamin C. Housed in a protective dual-chambered bottle, this pearlescent formula absorbs into the skin in mere seconds, getting to work to improve the look of pigmentation and uneven skin tone.

The 10 per cent glycolic acid removes dulling surface cells for fresh glowing skin, allowing the vitamin C to penetrate more deeply. The immediate skin glow, is enhanced by a light-reflecting phyto-luminescent extract. More than 70 per cent of testers saw brighter, healthier skin after one week.

Vita-C Eyes Dark Circle Corrector, £56

Also with a subtle shimmer, this pale gold lightweight serum brightens up the appearance of the under-eye area immediately thanks not just to vitamin C but to light-reflecting micro-minerals that offer immediate brightening benefits.

What's clever about this formula is that it not only brightens but colour corrects dark circles of all tones, whether they are blue/purple (from visible blood vessels), brown (due to pigmentation and sun damage) or red due to inflammation or allergies. All bases are covered.

Under-eye puffiness gets the treatment too with algae and kelp extracts; 86 per cent of testers saw brighter eye area skin after two weeks.

Both products come housed in opaque pump dispensers to keep the formula protected from light and oxygen damage. Apply them twice a day, morning and evening.

