The new vitamin C power duo on a mission to dramatically brighten your skin

Vitamin C has rightly claimed its place as a daily powerhouse in skincare – what else can act as a potent anti-oxidant, anti-inflammatory, improve pigmentation and provide a base level of sun protection?

For all its power, vitamin C is something that needs to be formulated and packaged carefully to deliver on its full potential as it can easily become unstable, lose its potency and even become pro-oxidant (i.e. the opposite of what we want it to do).

Now Murad has come up with a new way to make getting your daily dose that much more effective. Step forward Vita-C Complex, a blend of two types of vitamin C and the body's so-called master-anti-oxidant glutathione. Together they give a high level of absorbable anti-oxidant protection and brightness.

You can find it in two new products Vita-C Glycolic Brightening Serum , £72 and Vita-C Dark Circle Corrector , £56, which also contain particles that diffuse light to immediately brighten the skin.

What is Vita-C Complex?

It sounds fancy and it is! Firstly you have gold-stabilised pure l-ascorbic acid. Gold stabilising is (you guessed it) an ultra-stable way of delivering vitamin C that keeps it super potent, giving a 55 per cent higher antioxidant defence than traditional vitamin C, according to Murad.

Next, tetrahexyldecyl ascorbate (THD), which is a vitamin C derivative whose superpowers are great bioavailability (meaning the body finds it easy to use) and absorption as well as UV protection.

Lastly, you have glutathione, a clever antioxidant that works in synergy with vitamin C to recycle it, giving it extra life in your skin.

So far, so science, but what are the products actually like?