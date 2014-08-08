My Beauty Stash: Nichola Joss

Makeup
YSL Volume Effet Faux Cils Luxurious Mascara , £23, is my absolute favourite mascara. I use the violet shade, which is great for emphasising my eye colour. A brilliant formulation, it doesn’t clog or dry too quickly and the brush is great.
MAC Brow Duo , £20, is a staple in my makeup bag. The shades are perfect and the powders have that ‘flat’ colour that looks totally natural. And it stays on!
Chanel Les Beiges Healthy Glow Sheer Powder SPF 15 , £39, has the most incredible texture. I mix up shades 40 and 50 to add contour. It’s so fine, it never makes the skin looks dry or powdery, just polished. I also love their Les Beiges All-In-One Healthy Glow Fluid SPF 15 , £34. I mix shades 30 and 40. It’s really sheer, yet also delivers a decent hit of coverage.
I never go out without Charlotte Tilbury’s Rock ‘N’ Kohl , £19. It’s a liquid eye pencil that doesn’t shift so you can be sure you’ll have the perfect kittenish eye all day. I also love her Colour Chameleon Colour Morphing Eye Shadow Pencil in Golden Quartz , £19, as it gives the lids a soft, sexy sheen of colour.
Skincare
I am passionate about Sanctuary Spa’s Wonder Oil Serum , £19.50. It’s ideal for me as I don’t like to use moisturising cream. I love that it combines the anti ageing potency of a serum with the treatment benefits of an oil. And it absorbs brilliantly, so makeup sits well on top.
Nubo’s Cell Dynamic The Essence , £380, is a really well put together product. The texture is incredible and skin is always left looking perfectly dewy.
I’m very loyal to AOX + Eye Gel by SkinCeuticals , £59. I love it because not only does it brilliantly address fine lines and puffiness, but it also disappears straight into the skin. I also swear by their C E Ferulic High Potency Triple Antioxidant Treatment, £70. I massage three or four drops into my skin a few nights a week as an anti ageing strategy.
Oil based cleansers are my preference and one of my favourites is Sanctuary Spa Ultimate Facial Cleansing Oil , £13. It’s 100% natural and incredibly efficacious.
Body
Because it’s not too expensive I use Sanctuary Spa Tight & Tone Body Serum , £12, top to toe, daily. It absorbs deep into the skin and you can dress immediately. It really helps firm the tops of my thighs and my arms.
Aromatherapy Associates Bath & Shower Oils , £40, are indispensible. A few drops in the bath really nourishes my skin for days afterwards. If I’ve had a busy day I use Deep Relax to unwind. If I want to think about work I’ll use the Revive range.
I love the scent of The White Company White Geranium Body Balm , £20. It’s a light milk that I love to put on at night after my bath.
I always use my Clarisonic Plus , £179, (from Space NK) on both my face and body. It means I don’t have to exfoliate and I think it really helps to improve skin texture and cellulite.
Hair
I am so low maintenance about my hair. I cut it myself and colour it at home using L’Oreal Recital Preference products (from £5.99).
I love Kerastase products and Kate Moss told me about the brilliant Nutritive Masquintense , £20.63, which I use at least once a week. I put it on for five minutes, or sometimes less, and it makes a big difference.
Team Me
I’ve been seeing this incredible dentist Mamaly Reshad, who practises on Wimpole St and in L.A. He’s got a client list that includes royalty and a really great manner. His work is always aesthetically brilliant and he is incredibly precise.
Amanda Griggs at Balance Clinic (250 Kings Rd, Tel: 0207 565 0333) looks after my nutrition and supplements. I struggled with stomach problems and IBS and she sorted out my body.
Kelly Costello is the aesthetic nurse prescriber at The Inner Goddess in Faversham, Kent, and I visit her when I want derm-type treatments. There are other beauty professionals there too who share their skills like reiki or healing.