My Beauty Stash: Nichola Joss

Skincare I am passionate about Sanctuary Spa’s Wonder Oil Serum , £19.50. It’s ideal for me as I don’t like to use moisturising cream. I love that it combines the anti ageing potency of a serum with the treatment benefits of an oil. And it absorbs brilliantly, so makeup sits well on top. Nubo’s Cell Dynamic The Essence , £380, is a really well put together product. The texture is incredible and skin is always left looking perfectly dewy. I’m very loyal to AOX + Eye Gel by SkinCeuticals , £59. I love it because not only does it brilliantly address fine lines and puffiness, but it also disappears straight into the skin. I also swear by their C E Ferulic High Potency Triple Antioxidant Treatment, £70. I massage three or four drops into my skin a few nights a week as an anti ageing strategy. Oil based cleansers are my preference and one of my favourites is Sanctuary Spa Ultimate Facial Cleansing Oil , £13. It’s 100% natural and incredibly efficacious.

Body Because it’s not too expensive I use Sanctuary Spa Tight & Tone Body Serum , £12, top to toe, daily. It absorbs deep into the skin and you can dress immediately. It really helps firm the tops of my thighs and my arms. Aromatherapy Associates Bath & Shower Oils , £40, are indispensible. A few drops in the bath really nourishes my skin for days afterwards. If I’ve had a busy day I use Deep Relax to unwind. If I want to think about work I’ll use the Revive range. I love the scent of The White Company White Geranium Body Balm , £20. It’s a light milk that I love to put on at night after my bath. I always use my Clarisonic Plus , £179, (from Space NK) on both my face and body. It means I don’t have to exfoliate and I think it really helps to improve skin texture and cellulite.

Hair I am so low maintenance about my hair. I cut it myself and colour it at home using L’Oreal Recital Preference products (from £5.99). I love Kerastase products and Kate Moss told me about the brilliant Nutritive Masquintense , £20.63, which I use at least once a week. I put it on for five minutes, or sometimes less, and it makes a big difference.